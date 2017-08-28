ISLAMABAD - The kidnapping of the employees of the Oil and Gas Exploration and Production (E&P) companies, twice in less than one year in the Fata has sent a wrong signal to the investors who are now holding back from investment in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Taking serious notice of the deteriorating security situation for the oil and gas companies’ employees in the tribal areas, the KP government in a letter dated August 11, 2017 addressed to the Directorate General of Petroleum Concessions (Petroleum Division) said that the recent kidnapping incidents in the tribal areas had created anxiety among the oil and gas exploration and production companies working in the province.

According the letter, available with The Nation, four employees of the BGP (Pakistan International) company, which works under the supervision of Oil and Gas Facilitation Unit (OGFU) Fata went missing earlier this month.

This is second kidnapping in less than a year as in November 2016 another kidnapping took place.

The kidnapping incidents have negatively affected oil and gas sector in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The letter has claimed that the investors have started holding back their investments.

Earlier, in another letter to Saeed Khan Jadoon, acting executive director exploration OGDCL, BGP (Pakistan international) informed that on August 9, 2017 four BGP personnel were kidnapped from the Fata.

Three employees of M/S BGP (Pakistan International) along with one FC-SS guard, all four Pakistani nationals went missing, while performing field activities in Wali Block Fata (FR Tank).

Wali block has been outsourced by the OGDCL to M/S BGP for seismic data acquisition.

The security of the employees was the responsibility of M/S BGP.

The BGP is a technologically focused exploration service company principally involved in geophysical processing.

It provides broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, processing, interpretation and field evaluation.

An official in the KP government said that all the kidnapped employees were recovered but the damage had already been done to the confidence of the investors.

When asked, who was behind the kidnapping, the official said that the Fata Secretariat did not share the information with them in this regard.

The official said that the main reason for the kidnapping was poor coordination of the Fata administration with the KPOGCL.

The OGFU and the Fata administration did not follow the SOPs agreed between various stake holders, which led to the kidnappings, the official said.

He said that the Energy Security Steering Committee (ESSC) had approved a SOP, which provided complete plan for the security of the oil and gas companies’ employees.

The Energy Security Steering Committee was headed by chief secretary, chairman, home secretary, secretary Fata, secretary energy and power, secretary law, provincial police officers (PPOs), commandant FC, representatives of 11 Corps, representatives of four intelligence agencies, all commissioners as its member and the CEO KPOGCL as a coordinator/secretary of the committee.

As per the TORs, the committee shall make threat analysis, risk security assessment, and ensure mitigation to support oil/gas sectors.

The official said that the KP was of the view that ill coordination of security provisions might lead to stoppage of oil and gas exploration activities in the province as it had happened in 2006, thereof till 2014, thus in the largest interest of Pakistan, the Fata and the KP it is imperative that the proper coordination is done between the oil and gas companies, civil administration of the KP, the Fata, the FR and security agencies.

The objective of the SOP is to facilitate and expedite seismic data acquisition survey and drilling in the KP and the Fata, the KP government official said.

This SOP shall remain enforced till 31st December 2016 by which time the OGFU would develop its human resource, he said. All oil and gas exploration and production and services companies shall apply for NOC to KPOGCL. KPOGCL will inform OGFCU, Fata of the application received from these companies, the official added.

In case the camp and operational areas for seismic survey and drilling lies in the Fata, OGFU Fata will call a meeting of joint survey team (JST) comprising PA/APA and army personnel and concerned company, he said.

The KPOGCL will assist the OGFU, the official mentioned.

On completion of the JST recommendation by the company, the OGFU will call for a joint inspection of the camp for seismic survey and drilling.

On full compliance of the JST recommendation and post inspection, all the members will sign the minutes and the OGFU will issue NOC to the concerned company, he said.

The same SOP will apply to the oil and gas activities in the KP and the joint exploration work between the KP and the Fata, the official said.

Similarly, for scouting studies spanning over the KP and the Fata; the KPOGCL and the OGFU will contact concerned DPO and PA/APA for access and security provisions, and on consensus the scouting trip may take place, he said.

The KP has fixed the crude oil production target of two million barrels per day by 2025, which is currently 51,000 barrels a day (53pc of the country’s total oil production).

Similarly, natural gas production has been targeted at 2,000 million cubic feet/day (mcfd) by 2025, which is currently at 430 mcfd.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) current production is 550 tons/day and it is planned that by 2025, it will be increased to 3,000 tons a day.

Out of total, 28 active rigs in Pakistan, 11 are working in the KP.

Estimates show that the KP has recoverable reserves of 16 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and more than 1.1 billion barrels of oil.

The province has high success rate of drilling, as among each 2.8 wells dug for the oil or gas, one well is successful, whereas world average is one out of 10.