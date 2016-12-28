LAHORE - The PML-N is not much impressed by the threat of political long march of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while it is satisfied with Asif Ali Zardari’s announcement to reach the parliament to fight a battle for democracy.

The ruling party does not deem any threat to its government which it strongly believes is sure not only to complete the current tenure but also to win the next elections.

The PML-N leaders have asked the PPP leaders as to why they failed to track down the assassins of PPP chairperson and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto during their own five-year tenure. They have also resolved to meet Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the parliament.

State Minister for Information Marriyam Aurengzeb has welcomed the PPP leaders’ decision to come to the assembly as per spirit of democracy while she has expressed displeasure with the long march call of Bilawal Bhutto. The minister said Bilawal needs political maturity and training before hurling such threats. She questioned what use of moving to the street politics when his father has picked up the course of parliament to face his rivals. Marriyam said the masses have already rejected the street politics and the PPP show would also receive the same fate at public level.

As to the four demands of the PPP chairman, the minister said if Bilawal has anything to say, the forum of parliament will be available to him once he becomes a member of the parliament. She said street protest and the parliament course show the PPP line of action is not clear and this party needs to address this aspect.

State Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Zubair has also welcomed Asif Ali Zardari’s decision to contest election for the parliament and said it is the right kind of thought. Zubair, however, straightway rejected the four demands of Bilawal and the call for resignation of the interior minister over his ‘failure’ to implement the National Action Plan (NAP). He said the four demands of Bilwal have lost the value after everything is in place. As to to Bilawal’s demand for appointment of a full-time foreign minister, he said there is only difference of title between the PM aide on foreign affairs and the foreign minister. Regarding the demand for accepting the PPP bill on Panama leaks inquiry, the minister said the matter is already before the court and they cannot ask the court to halt the proceedings because it has been passed by the Senate.

He said the days of street protest are over. In three of the four provinces, the PPP has no presence and it would risk its political position if it chooses to stage long march in Sindh only, he believed.

MNA Talal Chaudhry, rejecting the PPP threats to the PML-N government, said Bilawal is calling for taking revenge of his mother Benazir Bhutto’s assassination, but the PPP itself failed to identify her killers during the five-year rule from 2008 to 2013. This is a big question mark which would need to be answered by Bilawal and Zardari before the parliament, he added.

Talal said since Asif Ali Zardari has chosen to become an MNA, the street protest call of Bilawal has become irrelevant. Referring to the PTI street protest, he said the people have got fed up with such rhetoric and want to see peace and tranquility in the country. They also want the PML-N government to complete its development projects for a bright future of the country, he said and added the PPP leaders are themselves involved in corruption which is still going on in Sindh. “We will question Asif and Zardari on this count when he comes to the parliament,” he said and claimed it was the PML-N which eradicated terrorism and gave a direction to the country for its economic wellbeing and prosperity of the people. The PML-N has no fear from what the PPP leaders said, he concluded.