ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday warned the United States and Afghanistan that blame-game will only damage and weaken the resolve to defeat terrorism.

Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria, while addressing a weekly news briefing said that doubting Pakistan’s role in the war on terror could weaken the counter-terrorism efforts.

He said that the operations Raddul Fasaad, Zarb-e-Azb and Khyber-IV were aimed to making Pakistan terror free.

“Pakistan has been fighting its war against terrorism and carried out operations Zarb-e-Azb, Raddul Fasaad and Operation Khyber-IV under a comprehensive counter-terrorism strategy and the National Action Plan. Pakistan and its people have suffered immensely due to terrorism, both in terms of human and financial losses,” he said.

Zakaria said besides those costs, “we incur huge expenditure on counter-terrorism operations. Various countries of the world, including the US, have acknowledged our efforts and sacrifices in fighting the menace of terrorism. The mere rhetoric of blame game is counter-productive, and serves no one.”

He said that cooperation with the United States formed part of Pakistan’s overall counter-terrorism drive.

“The blocked money is not aid but reimbursement of what has actually been spent by Pakistan on counter terrorism operations,” Zakaria added.

He said that the US legislators had been visiting Pakistan and had acknowledged the enormous success achieved by Pakistan in fighting back the terrorists, indiscriminately.

“Pakistan’s counter-terrorism drive is against all terrorist outfits. We are firmly resolved to eradicate terrorism from our soil at all costs,” Zakaria said.

He added: “Our viewpoint is appropriately conveyed to the US officials. Operations Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasaad have successfully fought back the terrorists. They are on the run. Pakistan has taken numerous steps for effective border management.”

“The blame game is certainly counter-productive, and hampers cooperation in the context of counter-terrorism efforts, which is a global phenomenon,” Zakaria maintained.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan had been assisting Afghan nationals and in reconstruction in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan continues to provide educational facilities to the Afghan students at par with its own students,” he said.

Zakaria said that as many as around 50,000 Afghans educated in Pakistan were working in Afghan institutions.

“About a million Afghan refugees’ children are going to Pakistani schools,” he added.

Under the prime minister’s scholarship scheme, he said, 3000 Afghan students were studying in Pakistani universities.

“Another, 3000 scholarships are in the pipeline. These facts suggest that certain foreign-sponsored sections in the Afghan media are engaged in propaganda against Pakistan,” Zakaria said.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan’s contribution in providing education to Afghans in Pakistani schools, colleges and universities was phenomenal and “it emanates from the brotherly ties between our two peoples. Baseless negative news is the handiwork of the enemies of Pakistan-Afghanistan friendship.”

Zakaria said that Pakistan was happy that the two Pakistani diplomatic staff members had been safely recovered by Afghan authorities - apparently, as a result of an operation by Afghan security forces.

“We have conveyed our thanks on behalf of the government and the families of the two officials,” he said.

The spokesperson declined to comment on a question if the diplomats were recovered after the payment of ransom.

Asked about Afghanistan’s consent to hold seventh meeting of Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Co-ordination Authority (APTTCA) during the third week of August, he said, the sixth APTTCA meeting was held on February 14-15, 2016.

“A number of important decisions were taken that included in principle agreement to examine the APTTCA in the light of the international road transport convention to which both Pakistan and Afghanistan are signatories. To convene the 7th meeting of APTTCA, the two sides are finalising the dates and it is expected to be held in Kabul in [the] near future,” the spokesperson elaborated.

He criticised the comments of Afghan ambassador to the US on Pakistan’s role against terrorism.

Zakaria said: “One of the experts at the penal discussion had immediately countered Afghan ambassador’s reported statement. Remarks attributed to the Afghan Ambassador at Aspen forum by the media are part of a malicious campaign against Pakistan.”

To a question about India’s decision to impose restrictions on medical visas after Pakistan awarded death sentence to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jhadav, Zakaria said it was highly regrettable that India had placed such restrictions on visas for patients who were suffering from serious and terminal illnesses.

“Asking for a letter from the foreign affairs adviser is against the diplomatic norms. Such a requirement has not been prescribed for any other country. We are making suitable alternative arrangements, both within Pakistan as well as in friendly countries,” he said.

Zakaria said that Pakistan had consistently condemned Indian atrocities by Indian occupation forces in held Kashmir.

“The prime minister had offered treatment of pellet victims in any European country or anywhere in the world where the best facilities are available, which India refused. Our offer remains valid for all times in this regard. Pakistan is committed to extending political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris,” he said.

To a question on Samjhauta Express terrorist attack case, Zakaria said that member of Hindu terrorist organisation, Swami Aseemanand, publicly confessed masterminding Samjhauta Express terrorist attack and identified active service Indian Army officer and officials as his accomplice.

He said that despite assurances at the highest political level of India and a lapse of 10 years, the investigations were not shared.

“Rather, efforts remained focused on absolving the actual terrorists of the charge,” Zakaria said.

He condemned the killing of Kashmiris by the Indian forces.

“These are unprecedented in recent history. Apart from killing, rape has also been used by Indian forces as a tool to terrorise Kashmiri women,” Zakaria said.

About a video about killing of a Muslim by Hindu extremists, he said: “It was a very disturbing and gruesome episode in which an unprotected Muslim has been dragged in the street in India and brutally murdered with swords by Hindu extremists. Daily lynching of Muslims, Christians and Dalits in public by cow vigilantes and Hindutva proponents are manifestations of rising extremism, religious intolerance and bigotry in India, which are a cause of international concern. International human rights organisations including Amnesty and Human Rights Watch have amply reported on this.”

Zakaria said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was on official visit to Maldives on the invitation of President Abdulla Yameen as chief guest for the celebrations marking Maldives’ 52nd National Day.