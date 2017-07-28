PESHAWAR - In the first round of talks, almost all religious parties agreed to a great extent to form an electoral alliance on the pattern of Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) for contesting the forthcoming general elections from one platform, the JUI-F’s committee formed for the purpose said in its report.

To revive the old alliance of six religious parties, MMA, or make another similar electoral alliance of the same nature with a new name, the JUI-F had formed a committee headed by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, deputy chairman Senate, sometime back.

Most recently, the committee submitted its first report to the party’s chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, whose party is a driving force behind the initiative, revealed that almost all religious parties had agreed to have an alliance for coming polls; sources inside the JUI-F told The Nation.

The JUI-F’s committee had so far held formal negotiations with top leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Sami, Jamiat-e-Ahl-e-Hadith, Islami Tehreek and Jamiat-e-Ulamai-e-Islam-Pakistan. Terming the alliance of religious parties a demand of the day, they expressed willingness, the report further said.

However, it has yet to decide whether to go with the name of MMA or come with a new name for the proposed alliance, it added.

In the second round of interactions, which is going to begin soon, the leadership of these parties would discuss in detail, modalities for the alliance, number of religious parties and the possibility of seat-to-seat adjustment with other political parties for coming elections with sole purpose to grab maximum seats of national and provincial assemblies, the JU-F report explained, which has been prepared in the light of talks with other religious parties.

Sources inside in the JUI-F said that so far it is just unconditional willingness shown by other religious parties for having an alliance. In the second round of talks which is the most important one to discuss all the above-mentioned matters, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman once again tasked Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri to lead the negotiations.

If all matters are dealt accordingly, giving a proper share and importance to each member of the alliance according to its size and strength, then, it is crystal clear that a new alliance of religion parties will be in the offing prior to the polls which are scheduled to take place sometime in 20018, the sources added.