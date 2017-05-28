QUETTA - The Iranian border security forces yesterday fired mortar shells in Pakistani territory as a result of which a resident of Panjgur was killed.

As per reports, the mortar shells fired by Iranian border security forces landed in the border areas of Panjgur district near the Pak-Iran border and hit the vehicle of one Karim Jan of Washuk. As a result, Karim Jan died on the spot while his vehicle was completely destroyed.

The security forces rushed to the scene, started investigation and tightened security in the area.

Mortar shelling in the Pakistani territory by the Iranian border security forces is not the first incident as they have done so several times in the past.

It is pertinent to mention that the security officials of the two countries had agreed to strengthen the border management after the Mir Jawah incident in which 10 Iranian security forces had been shot dead by a militant organisation.

TERROR BID FOILED IN DERA BUGTI

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan has foiled a major terror bid and recovered huge cache of explosives and arms during two separate operations near Dera Bugti.

The FC personnel conducted first operation in Sui area near Dera Bugti in Balochistan on intelligence reports and recovered 15 kilograms of explosive material, 250 grams of high explosives, one detonator, three-foot cable and a pressure button.

Separately, FC conducted an operation in Dringin Nullah area near Dera Bugti and seized 129 pressure buttons, one remote-controlled bomb, two remote antennas and a hand grenade. The security forces had launched a search operation in the area to arrest the culprits after the recovery of arms and explosives.

INP adds: Meanwhile, the Balochistan government has imposed Section 144 and ban on pillion-riding for a month in Quetta.

The decision to impose Section 144 and ban on pillion-riding has been taken in view of the recent surge in terrorism and target killing incidents in Quetta. The restrictions will not be applicable on the armed forces personnel.

According to the notification issued by the Balochistan Home Ministry, pillion-riding, congregation of more than five people, rallies and exhibition of weapons have been banned in Quetta for a month.