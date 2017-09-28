ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday summoned Secretary Interior in a petition challenging blasphemous contents being spread by some individuals on Youtube and Facebook.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui conducted hearing of the petition.

The court also directed the respondents to submit their reply in the petition before the next date of hearing in this matter.

A citizen Shoaib Safdar moved the petition through his counsel Hafiz Malik Mazhar Javed Advocate.

In his petition, he alleged that a person namely, Muhammad Ibrahim Qadri and a non-Muslim are spreading blasphemous contents making accounts on the Facebook while the accused have also launched a channel on Youtube for said purpose.

The petitioner informed the bench that he approached FIA complaining the act of the accused. He claimed that no action was taken by the authorities till date.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to direct the respondents to consider the rights of the Muslims in its true perspective and to proceed against the nominated blasphemers.

The IHC bench after hearing the arguments issued notices to the respondents and deferred the case till October 3 for further proceedings.