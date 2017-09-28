LAHORE - Ousted prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held one-on-one meeting at Model Town yesterday and shared views on political situation, intra-party elections in the PML-N, accountability references and the matters relating to running of state affairs.

Former prime minister is also leaving for London in the morning today (Thursday) to look after his ailing wife Begum Kalsoom Nawaz. In this connection, Sharif visited the UK visa office/the courier company FedEx in the city yesterday where he collected his passport after his visa to the UK was extended. The former prime minister drove to the UK office amid very tight security.

Kalsoom Nawaz who is under treatment for her cancer disease in London, suffered a sudden fall in her health last night and she was rushed to hospital on the advice of her physicians, media reported quoting Hassan Nawaz, the son of Nawaz Sharif. Maryam Nawaz also tweeted about the sudden deterioration in condition of her mother upon which she was taken to hospital for medical care. Hassan, however, expressed his ignorance about his father departure for London next day, the media reported.

The deposed prime minister who came back to Pakistan on September 25 after 25-day stay in London, appeared before the accountability court in Rawalpindi which has started hearing of the criminal references against him and his three children Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz and son-in-law Cap (r) Safdar. Taking up the references to preliminary hearing on September 26 last, the court fixed October 2 for framing of the charges against Nawaz Sharif and his children. The court had declined request for more time by the accused and summoned kids of Nawaz Sharif through bailable arrest warrants as they failed to show up on its call on September 26.

The meeting between Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif continued for about two hours. Sources say both leaders discussed the matter of holding election for the next permanent president of the PML-N for which the election commission has sought appointment by October 3 next after expiry of the interim 45 days during which Sardar Yaqoob Nasir has served this office after disqualification of Nawaz Sharif. Sources further say the duo in the meeting also shared views on avoiding aggressive stance against institutions and the measures for consolidation of the party.

Speaker National Assembly also met the former prime minister at Model Town. The matters pertaining to Election Bill 2017 which had dispensed with the restriction on appointing a disqualified person as party head, and the PTI move for appointing new leader of the opposition instead of the incumbent Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah of the PPP. It may be mentioned that after passage of the said bill by the Senate last week, Nawaz Sharif will be able to again become President of the party once the National Assembly will also legislate on the bill for which the session has been called on October 2.

Nawaz Sharif on the occasion said that the PML-N has always served the masses. He also appreciated the development vision and the projects started by Shehbaz Sharif. Nawaz said the PML-N believes in democracy and the supremacy of the parliament for which it would continue making efforts. He said the PML-N in this hard time will not only come up triumphant in the public court but will also sweep next elections.