ISLAMABAD - The move of opposition parties to change leader of the opposition in the National Assembly faced a severe blow on Wednesday at an early stage because of the rifts within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over the finalisation of the name for the slot.

Sources aware of the development informed that two major groups within the parliamentary party of PTI have emerged over the name of the leader of the opposition as some are supporting party chairman Imran Khan and others are in favour of PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

A number of senior PTI leaders have opposed the nomination of Qureshi for the slot after an impression came from him that perhaps he was the contender for the slot after his meeting with the MQM leadership in Karachi, the sources added.

Some PTI lawmakers have strongly reacted to the nomination of Qureshi and conveyed to the party leadership that last week’s parliamentary party had endorsed the name of Imran Khan for the slot. The sources in PTI said that Secretary General PTI Jehangir Khan Tareen also supported the name of Khan for the leader of the opposition.

The confusion also deepened when PTI MNA Ali Muhammad Khan tweeted, “If change of guard happens in NA inshaALLAH @imrankhanPTI will be our #Opposition #LEADER & InshaALLAH our PRIME MINISTER.”

Shah Mahmood Qureshi last Saturday had also lashed out at his critics within the party by saying that the nation would get disappointed if PTI also rewarded people having tainted past.

While addressing party workers here in Islamabad, he had said that masses were finding those faces within PTI whose hands were clean and their past was not tainted.

Qureshi had further said that neither he had any prejudice for anyone nor he was opponent to anyone within the party and added: “But I promise with the nation that being the party’s vice chairman, it is my responsibility to make clear that what is right and what is wrong...I will tell who is who,” he said and added that all that glitters is not gold.

The PTI parliamentary party last Friday had mandated Qureshi to hold talks with other opposition parties in the lower house to change leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

Iftikhar Duurani, the head of PTI’s Central Media Department, said that the finalization of name for the slot of opposition leader was too early to comment as PTI at the moment was in the process of deliberations with the other opposition parties to change the leader of opposition. “When we will be succeeded to get the required number, then the stage will come to finalize the name,” he said.

The move to change the opposition leader was spearheaded by the MQM which is annoyed with the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), the major position party in the NA, over the issues related to Karachi.

Earlier, MQM had contacted PTI and floated the idea to bring new leader of the opposition replacing PPP’s Syed Khursheed Shah. After the general elections of 2013, MQM had supported PPP to make Mr Shah as the leader of the opposition.

Qureshi wants to replace Imran: Khursheed

Monitoring Desk adds: Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah said that PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi wants to replace party chief Imran Khan.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Shah remarked: “Shah Mehmood Qureshi is not targeting my position rather he wants to sideline Imran Khan.”

“How can anyone ask for a bigger post than this party head?” Shah asked and shared “When Bilawal announced to become a part of the National Assembly, I said that Bilawal should become the opposition leader.”

If Shah Mehmood Qureshi becomes the opposition leader then it will be a huge conspiracy against Imran, he added. “I have been saying time and again that a conspiracy is being hatched against Imran and not me.”

Speaking on whether he is nervous about his current post, he said “I am not worried, I believe in democracy. Imran should be worried about himself.”

He also demanded that PTI should be open about their reasons for wanting to change the opposition leader. People they [PTI] have gone to ask for votes have also questioned PTI’s decision, remarked Shah.

PTI leaders talk about democracy but are not willing to accept Pakistan People Party’s majority, Shah added.

While talking to a private TV channel, Shah reiterated his earlier claims and said that he doesn’t understand PTI’s decision to challenge opposition leader.

He remarked that PTI leaders are trying to fulfill someone else’s agenda through this move. “The matter pertains to PTI’s internal war.” Qureshi is trying to think of all the ways he can push Imran Khan back in the party politics, he added.