QUETTA - A class-II student on Friday succumbed to the injuries caused by the torture of a teacher of Government Primary School Shah Baig, Dera Murad Jamali.

Amanullah Solangi, a student of class-II, was callously tortured by his teacher, Syed Nazeer Muhammad Shah, for not learning his lesson.

The injured student was treated at a local hospital. Later, he was referred to a Larkana hospital in view of his critical condition. But he succumbed to his injuries on his way to Larkana.

The incident enraged the relatives who placed his body on Sindh-Balochistan National Highway and blocked the road for several hours.

Ghulam Nabi Solangi, a cousin of Amanullah Solangi, said the teacher beat him up badly. He also hit him in his head, which proved fatal. The student reached home with injuries and was rushed to Dera Murad Jamali hospital for treatment, said Ghulam Nabi.

The angry relatives and residents blocked the road and burnt tyres to protest the incident.

Dera Murad Jamli Assistant Commissioner Waqas Roshan, DSP Circle Naseebullah Khosa and SHO Ghulam Mustafa Jandeel reached the spot and held successful negotiations with the infuriated protesters, after which they dispersed and Sindh-Balochistan National Highway was opened for traffic.

Later, the schoolteacher appeared before the city police who arrested him.