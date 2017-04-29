ISLAMABAD - Additional District and Sessions judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan, whose services have been withdrawn for his alleged involvement in torturing juvenile housemaid Tayyaba, on Friday moved a petition before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging his likely indictment.

On the petition of Raja Khurram, IHC judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, who is conducting the trial of the torture case, issued notices to the police, seeking a reply till May 5.

After court initiated the proceeding, the accused, Raja Khurram and his wife Maheen Zafar, were given copies of the charge-sheet submitted by the police.

During the hearing, Tayyaba’s parents again submitted a third affidavit, in which Tayyaba’s father said that poverty compelled him to gave his daughter in the custody of Khurram to bear her expenses.

He said that on December 27, Raja Khurram informed him that Tayyaba has gone missing while he had also registered a report in this regard.

He further said that the allegations against Raja Khurram and his wife were “baseless and a conspiracy”. He said that he in the name of Allah has forgiven Rajs Khurram and his wife.