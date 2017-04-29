ISLAMABAD - Pakistan, China and Russia are getting closer due to the common threat of terrorism amid instability in Afghanistan, former diplomats and academics said here on Friday.

Speaking at a conference “Pakistan’s relations with China and Russia: opportunities and prospects”, jointly hosted by the Center for International Strategic Studies and German institute Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung here, they said global power play was also a factor behind the emerging realignment.

Speakers at the conference besides exploring the contours of the relations of Pakistan with China and Russia looked at the future trajectories and possibilities.

The CISS Executive-Director, Ambassador Sarwar Naqvi, while presenting the conclusions of the conference, noted that “cross-cutting relationships were coming up [evolving] in the region without entirely impacting the old relations.”

He cited examples of the Pak-China relationship remaining strong, but at the same time Beijing and Delhi working to improve their ties.

Naqvi said similarly Russia was maintaining its traditional relations with India, but was also developing friendship with Pakistan.

The US, meanwhile, despite its preference for strategic partnership with India is not ditching Pakistan either, he added.

Ambassador Naqvi recalled that simultaneously three major efforts at containment were also underway with India containing Pakistan, US containing China, and US along with Western allies containing Russia.

Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, associate professor at Quaid-i-Azam University’s School of Politics and International Relations, urged the government to pursue realistic policies to protect vital interests of the country.

“We have to move carefully. There is no brotherhood in international relations, everyone moves according to national interest. Instead of entirely relying on China and Russia, it would be better to have proactive and innovative strategies,” he said, cautioning that, while Pakistan’s relations with both Beijing and Moscow were on positive trajectories there could be challenges ahead as well.

Dr Jaspal said that Russia, China and Pakistan all had concerns about the situation in Afghanistan and were also worried about rise of Islamic State or Daesh.

This, he believed, could bring the three countries further closer. Russia, China and Pakistan out of their concern for the aggravating situation in Afghanistan and growing footprint of Daesh had started a trilateral process, which has now expanded to include 12 regional countries. A meeting of these 12 countries hosted by Moscow earlier this month ended with call for Taliban to end violence and join peace process, which Russia offered to sponsor.

Pakistan’s former envoy to Russia, Ambassador Khalid Khattak recapped the events that led to improvement of Islamabad-Moscow ties and observed that mutual concerns about Afghanistan brought the two countries further closer.

“Russia moved from an ideological position of being dismissive of Taliban and has come to recognise them as a reality. It is here that positions of Pakistan and Russia have come closer and convergences clear,” he said.

The former ambassador was of the opinion that improved China-Russia ties also helped development of Pakistan-Russia relations.

His word of advice for the policy makers was to come out of the Cold War-era mentality, while working on external relations and instead of looking at things from the prism of alliances and blocs, and consider them on their merit.

Ambassador Syed Hasan Javed, director Chinese Studies Centre at the National University of Science and Technology, said China, Russia and the Central Asian Republics shared Pakistan’s interest in seeing a peaceful and stable Afghanistan free from foreign interference.

China, he emphasised, was committed to economic rehabilitation and broad-based reconciliation process in Afghanistan as it values regional stability in and around its periphery in view of its focus on economic development.