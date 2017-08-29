ISLAMABAD - Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Monday moved the Supreme Court against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for failing to file an appeal against a verdict in the Hudaibyia Paper Mills case in the light of the Panamagate verdict.

In his contempt petition, he has prayed to the apex court to take cognizance of the NAB chairman and prosecutor general’s failure to reopen the Hudaibyia Paper Mills case, and seek an explanation from them and enforce the undertaking given by the NAB to file the appeal. He has prayed to initiate contempt proceedings against the NAB officials if they refuse to comply with the apex court order of July 28.

The AML chief contended that during the proceedings in the Panama Papers case it was revealed that the NAB was not willing to objectively and impartially perform and fulfil its statutory mandate under the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999. He said the NAB was obstructing and delaying the initiation of action by filing an appeal against the Lahore High Court judgment in Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

Ahmed said that after the submission of the JIT report on July 21, a categorical and unconditional undertaking was given to the apex court on behalf of the NAB that the appeal against the LHC judgment in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case shall be filed within seven days.

The AML chief said despite the passage of the deadline, no appeal against the LHC judgment has been filed by the NAB. He said that on the expiry of seven days, he wrote to the NAB chairman reminding him of the undertaking but got no reply from him.

He said that according to several newspapers report, the NAB has decided not to reopen the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case and shall consequently not to file any appeal against the LHC judgment. These reports, if correct, reveal the mala fide intentions of the NAB chairman, prosecutor general, and other officials.

Ahmed contended that the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case has been comprehensively re-investigated and examined by the JIT and it has given its finding in Volume-VII of its report. “These findings reveal massive corruption and money-laundering against the Sharifs. The further investigation by the JIT has yielded additional facts and material actionable evidence against the culprits,” he said.

“In view of the undertaking and the evidence available with the NAB, it should file an appeal before the apex court. The failure and the lapse on the part of the NAB is patent and contumacious breach of solemn, binding and irrevocable undertaking given to the apex court, besides committing constituting contempt of court,” the AML chief said.

He submitted that the NAB chairman, the prosecutor general, and other officials were acting in collusion with or under the influence of the accused, named in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case, to obfuscate filing the appeal. This concerted conspiracy will frustrate the implementation of apex court July 28 judgment, he added.