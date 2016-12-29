ISLAMABAD - Attorney General for Pakistan has taken strong notice of a malicious campaign against Chief Justice of Pakistan-designate Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and advised the relevant authorities to initiate criminal action against individual users and group accounts on social media for defamatory claims.

AGP Athar Ausaf yesterday wrote letters to the secretaries of the interior and information technology ministries about the matter, the sources said.

It brought to their attention various defamatory images that are being circulated on social media and websites by some Pakistani internet users.

One such image actually shows President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra.

Contrary to reality, the same is being circulated by certain user accounts on social media as purportedly showing President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

The said image is also being captioned with incorrect, misleading and slanderous allegations with respect to Justice Saqib’s professional capabilities.

The letter said the sharing of such images under the incorrect pretenses constitutes an act of misrepresentation, slander and defamation and is therefore punishable by law.

The sharing of the image under such pretenses also constitutes an attack on the superior judiciary, which adds to the gravity of the criminal act. This trends needs to be checked, the AGP wrote.

The attorney general advised interior and IT secretaries to initiate criminal action against holders of individual and group accounts on social media, besides the websites being used for the defamatory campaign against the CJP-designate.

The letter said: “The criminal action may be initiated under Chapter XXI of the Pakistan Penal Code, Defamation Ordinance 2002, Section 198 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1989 and Section 11 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2015.”