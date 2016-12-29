ISLAMABAD - Qaumi Watan Party chief Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao on Wednesday said that Pakistan, Russia and China’s trilateral efforts for peace in Afghanistan were off to a bumpy start.

The former chief minister of present-day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – the then North-West Frontier Province - said that talks without including the main party were useless. This week, Pakistan, China and Russia warned that the Islamic State was spreading its wings in Afghanistan and the security situation was deteriorating.

The three countries held a meeting in Moscow where they agreed to invite Kabul for future talks as Afghanistan protested against its exclusion.

Washington, with thousands of troops still based in Afghanistan, was also upset over the trilateral meeting – as it considers itself a main party to the issue.

Afghan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ahmad Shekib Mostaghni said that his country had not been properly briefed on the Moscow meeting.

He said that even if the three countries had good intentions for peace in Afghanistan, talks without including the war-torn country would fail to achieve any goals. At the Moscow meeting, Pakistan, Russia and China agreed to continue their efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

A foreign ministry statement said that the three countries decided to facilitate the “Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan according to the known principles of reintegration of the armed opposition into peaceful life.”

Sherpao, while speaking to The Nation said the Quadrilateral Coordination Group (QCG), --- Afghanistan-Pakistan-United States-China, also failed to achieve its goals for ignoring Afghanistan.

“The quadrilateral process could not achieve much and now this also is off to a bumpy start,” he said. The QWP chief, who promotes nationalist ideas, said that Afghanistan should have been consulted and included in the tripartite consultation process in Moscow.

“Kabul’s objection has merit as deteriorating situation and rise of IS in Afghanistan can only be effectively checked with the active participation and involvement of Afghan government in the process,” he said. Under the QCG, the US and China have been leading efforts for peace in Afghanistan with Pakistan as a key member. But ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been far from friendly.

Kabul blames Pakistan of promoting terrorism and giving refuge to militants – an allegation denied by Islamabad.

At a recent Heart of Asia Conference in India, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani targeted Pakistan together with India. He also refused to accept Pakistan’s $500 million aid for reconstruction of Afghanistan, asking Islamabad to use it for “containing extremism” within Pakistan.

Ghani claimed Pakistan was giving shelter to Taliban as they would not “last even for a month” if they “did not have sanctuaries” in Pakistan.