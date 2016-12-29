ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto will lead a mass-contact campaign, while his father Asif Ali Zardari will put his focus more on parliamentary affairs after their election as members of the National Assembly, The Nation has learnt.

Senior leaders of the PPP said that Bilawal and Zardari might allow Khurshid Shah to continue as the opposition leader keeping in view the responsibilities attached with the post.

PPP Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman said that the party had clarified “for now” that Khurshid Shah would continue as leader of the opposition.

“There is no ambiguity in Chairman Bilawal's position as head of the PPP and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has returned to support his efforts and political initiatives,” she maintained. Rehman said that the PPP had always worked collegially and would continue to do so.

“The politics of issues that matter to people as well as public accountability mechanisms will become more important, especially given the parliament's key role in the above,” she remarked, while commenting on the influence Bilawal and Zardari will make as members of the parliament.

The senator said the systematic undermining of legislative forums and the power of democracy by the government would get much more of a challenge from the PPP, which was committed to using public representation as an institutionalised system of executive and government audit.

Earlier, the PPP clarified that Zardari or Bilawal would not become leader of the opposition in the National Assembly replacing PPP veteran Khurshid Shah. A PPP spokesperson said there was no plan to appoint new opposition leader in the National Assembly.

He termed speculations regarding Shah’s replacement as “fabricated”.

Zardari and Bilawal’s presence in the National Assembly will not affect Khurshid Shah’s post, the spokesperson added.

Last day, Zardari announced that he and Bialwal would contest by-elections to enter the National Assembly. There were widespread speculations that either Bilawal or Zardari will take the opposition leader’s slot from Shah.

Another PPP leader said Bilawal would be leading a mass-contact campaign - starting from Punjab - which would need him to be in the field more than participating in the parliamentary affairs.

“We are entering election year. We will need Bilawal in the field to moblise workers. Zardari will use his experience to form alliance as time is ripe for a grand alliance against the government. He will unify opposition parties on national issues. He will give more time to parliament than Bilawal,” Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, PPP (Central Punjab) Information Secretary said. He said that if Bilawal became the opposition leader, he would have to give more time to the assembly.

“He is coming to the parliament only to gain parliamentary experience before the 2018 polls. As the elections are around the corner, Bilawal will find little time for the assembly and will devote more time to the field,” Khokhar added. He said that Zardari was coming to the parliament to put issues on the record.

“Zardari will take up national issues on the floor of the house and make them a part of the official record. We will also need his experience to form alliance. We are in contact with the parties who have been our allies during the last term. Other parties are also being contacted,” Khokhar elaborated.

PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the issue of the opposition leader should be raised when Bilawal and Zardari had become members of the National Assembly.

“This question is premature. Our members have not yet resigned. By-elections have not been announced and people are speaking about the change of the opposition leader. Even if there is change, it is months away. The party has clarified its position that Khurshid Shah will remain the opposition leader,” he said.

Kaira said that the PPP wanted the process of accountability to be fair and transparent.

“We are not against any individual but want everyone to be held accountable. They should pass the Panama leaks bill for a fair accountability process,” he contended.

The former information minister said that Bilawal and Zardari would take up national issues in the parliament and prepare strategy for the 2018 elections.

Kaira said that the PPP and the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) agreed on the accountability of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama leaks scandal.

“We will speak about the election alliance later, at this point all opposition parties are united on holding the rulers accountable,” he said.