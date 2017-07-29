Road to disqualification

Lahore - Nawaz Sharif could not complete term as prime minister even for the third time as the apex court ordered his disqualification on Friday after prolonged trial and investigation into his family’s finances by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Nawaz Sharif assumed office as PM on June 5, 2013. The same year, his regime hectically pursued a treason case against ex-COAS and president Pervez Musharraf which deteriorated civil-military relations.

In August 2014, PTI chief Imran Khan launched a long march on Islamabad and staged a sit-in outside the Parliament that continued for more than four months.

The year 2015 passed without any significant challenge to his regime.

2016 and 2017 were years of turmoil for Nawaz Sharif due to surfacing of Panama Papers, Imran Khan’s call for Islamabad lockdown, the apex court’s suo motu notice, formation of JIT on decision of five members bench and final verdict of disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as PM.

April 4, 2016

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalism publishes the Panama Papers, exposing tax evasion by the world’s elite through offshore accounts and shell companies. The documents include names of Sharif’s family.

April 5, 2016

Nawaz Sharif denied charged and sets up a judicial committee for investigation.

April 26, 2016

Opposition parties rejected the judicial commission set up by the government. PTI Chief Imran Khan gave call of Islamabad lockdown on November 2.

November 1, 2016

The Supreme Court decided to pursue a case on Panama Papers that led to withdrawal of Islamabad lockdown call.

November 7, 2016

PML-N submitted Qatari prince’s letter to the Supreme Court containing information about the London flats that were at the centre of the Panama Papers scandal.

January 6, 2017

Maryam Nawaz submitted details of assets after the Supreme Court resumed hearing.

April 20, 2017

Supreme Court ordered formation of a JIT with a split 3-2 verdict to probe the corruption charges against Sharif.

May 5, 2017

SC formally constituted the JIT.

May 22, 2017

The JIT presented its first bi-weekly report to the SC in two volumes.

May 24, 2017

The JIT gave questionnaires to Sharif and his two sons - Hussain and Hassan.

May 28, 2017

Sharif’s elder son, Hussain, appeared before the JIT, claiming it did not provide him any questionnaire.

May 30, 2017

Hussain appeared before JIT for the second time.

June 13, 2017

The JIT submitted report to the SC on obstructions to its work, blames government institutions for “creating impediments in the collection of evidence”.

June 15, 2017

Nawaz Sharif appeared before the JIT for questioning, becoming the first sitting Pakistan PM to appear before any investigating agency.

June 17, 2017

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif appeared before JIT.

July 5, 2017

Maryam Nawaz appeared before JIT.

July 7, 2017

Qatari Prince Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani wrote a letter to the JIT, asking it to record his statement at his palace before submitting its final report to the SC.

July 8, 2017

PML-N says will reject any JIT report without Qatari Prince’s statement.

July 10, 2017

The JIT submitted final report to the SC.

July 21, 2017

The three-member implementation bench hearing the case reserved decision.

July 28, 2017

The five-member bench unanimously ruled against Sharif, disqualifying him from the office of PM.

Road to disqualification