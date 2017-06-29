ISLAMABAD - The promotion board of senior bureaucrats is likely to meet in the first week of July to fill at least a dozen of grade-22 posts, The Nation has learnt.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will chair the high-powered promotion board meeting to discuss the cases of several bureaucrats of grade-21 of different services groups.

He will approve the cases of officers to 12 vacant posts of grade-22 including seven posts of federal secretaries.

According to the sources, the meeting was scheduled in the second week of June but it got delayed due to the PM's appearance before the Joint Investigation Team in the Panama case and later his Saudi Arabia visit.

The sources further said the Establishment Division has finalised lists of grade-21 officers regarding the upcoming board meeting.

According to documents available with The Nation, seven key ministries are being run without permanent heads and the government has given the charge of these ministries to grade-21 officers. The federal government has handed over the additional charge of the Communication Division to Shahid Ashraf Tarar. The post of Secretary National Security Division is also vacant while Amir Ashraf Khawaja has been given additional charge as secretary of the division.

Similarly, the office of Secretary Interior is also vacant and Tariq Mehmood Khan is looking after the matters of the division as Additional Secretary Interior Division. Interestingly, the post of Secretary Narcotics Control Division could not be filled after the transfer of the last secretary.

The affairs of the Petroleum and Natural Resources Division are being run without a regular head and the government has appointed Muhammad Jalal Sikandar, a grade-21 officer, as Additional Secretary Incharge.

The post of Secretary Privatization Division/Commission is also vacant after the transfer of Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera to Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage while the additional charge of the division has been assigned to Shahid Mehmood. Shoaib Mir was posted as Additional Secretary Incharge of the Federal Education and Professional Training Division a few months back.

A senior officer of the Establishment Division said that four to five posts of special secretaries (grade-22) are also vacant in different divisions. He said that the federal government was reluctant to streamline issues regarding the bureaucracy because it did not want to lose its grip on the bureaucracy.

The PM had chaired the last of the meeting of the promotions board in the first week of February and had approved promotions of over a dozen of officers to grade-22.