LAHORE - The embattled Punjab cadres of the PTI are still clueless about their party’s nominee for the office of Punjab chief minister though the fresh elections are not far away.

And this is so when the PTI leadership thinks that country may go into the fresh elections any time in anticipation of an adverse verdict by the Supreme Court against the prime minister on the Panama case.

To cope with such an eventuality, it has also asked its party organisations to gird up their loins for the early polls the ruling party can announce instead of electing a new prime minister. Snap elections for the provincial assemblies are also a possibility if the Punjab chief minister and his counterparts in other provinces also advice dissolution of the present assemblies in line with the prime minister.

But it is strange to note that a party which claims to be the only opposition party with a strong base in the urban Punjab is still keeping its party cadres in the dark about their leader who could possibly become the chief minister in case of party’s victory in the next elections.

For a PTI man in Punjab, it has become the most awkward question to ask. But, you may well ask and the answer usually is a big laugh if the person does not happen to be the one aspiring for the said office. And if you still look at him inquiringly, he would smile and come up with at least four to five names vying for the highest office.

They include: Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jehangir Khan Tareen, Ch Muhammad Sarwar, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid and Aleem Khan. All these leaders are strong contenders for the office of the chief minister which also brings with it a lot of political benefits. Their intentions would become even clear if they also opt to contest from a provincial seat in the coming elections.

Among these, Shah Mehmood would obviously not like to end up becoming country’s foreign minister for the second time. After all, the PTI Chairman Imran Khan cannot offer him an office bigger than this in his kitchen cabinet if he happens to be the next prime minister. For understandable reasons, Mr Qureshi would like to become the chief executive of the biggest province if not of entire country.

Mr Jahangir Tareen, party’s current secretary general and its biggest financer, also has a strong claim on this office. He has already served as federal minister under General Musharraf. Obviously, he would not find any charm heading a ministry yet again. Also, he is the man calling the shots after the party chairman at the moment.

Ch Muhammad Sarwar who resigned as Punjab Governor only to join an opposition party would surely like to be compensated well for his sacrifice. The slots of a federal or provincial minister which may be offered to him after the elections would not be enough to console him.

And what to do of a chief minister- in-waiting? Mian Mehmoodur Rashid has been leading the party in the Punjab Assembly for the last over four years. In the world democracies, a Leader of the Opposition in any Assembly is considered to be the prime minister or a chief minister-in-waiting. It would be hard for the PTI leadership to refuse this office to Mr Rashid who would otherwise end up as a provincial minister. But he may be offered a seat in the federal cabinet if he gets elected as member of the National Assembly.

Aleem Khan, currently in-charge of the party’ Northern Command, is also a serious contender for the coveted slot. Since he also funds the party, Aleem is often dubbed by the ruling PML-N as Imran Khan’s ATM machine along with Mr Tareen. He is also eyeing this office to reap fruits of his services.

Hence, the PTI candidate for the Punjab chief minister has to be a pick of the bunch. Only the party chairman will have to take this difficult decision most probably after the elections. A party stalwart described this dilemma as PTI’s embarrassment of riches, a situation in which one has to choose one person amongst so many competent persons.