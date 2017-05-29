MARDAN - Several activists of Awami National Party announced joining Pakistan People’s Party on Sunday.

Andaz Khan, general secretary National Youth Organisation (NYO) Mardan chapter, Wahab Khan, Awami National Party (ANP)’s kisan councillor from village council Katlang, their family members and supporters announced joining Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) at a public gathering at Kunj village in tehsil Katlang.

PPP Senator Khanzada Khan while speaking at this occasion thanked the new entrants to the party for expressing confidence in the leadership. Khanzada Khan said that those people who are claiming that they did legislation are absent from the assembly. He added that youth are wandering with their degrees for job and unemployment has increased in the country. Khanzada Khan deplored that despite severe hot weather, more than 18 hours load shedding is being carried out in the province.

“Despite tall claims of the federal government, load shedding continues in “Iftari” and “Sehri” times in the holy month of Ramazan”, he said, adding that both the federal and provincial governments had failed to solve the problem of electricity shortage.

Khanzada Khan said that federal budget was totally fraud with the masses and federal government had failed to provide relief to the masses. He added that federal government had failed to satisfy the government employees, farmers and other people of the country in the budget.

Khanzada Khan added that the masses were once again pinning hopes on people’s party leadership. He claimed that in the upcoming elections, the PPP would win all over the country and especially in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with great majority.

PPP leader Zeeshan Khanzada, district naib nazim Asad Ali and others also spoke on the occasion.