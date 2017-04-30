LAHORE - The FIA caught red-handed two doctors transplanting kidneys to foreigners at a rented house, said an agency official Saturday.

He said that acting on a tip-off, FIA Deputy Director Jameel Ahmad Khan-led team raided House No-151/E sector of EME Housing Society and arrested Professor Dr Fawad and Dr Altamash, Secretary General of Young Doctors Association (YDA), while they were transplanting of kidneys.

The official said two paramedics were also their accomplices. He said donors – rickshaw driver Amir and Roushni – were promised to be paid Rs150,000 each. Amir decided to sell his kidney to pay back his loan, it is reported. However, Roushni could not be able to give her statement due to excessive bleeding, the official said, adding that the FIA arranged a professor from Mayo hospital to look after her.

An FIA investigator said that they did not arrest donors and victims as they were trapped. The agency has launched a hunt for other members of racket, he added.

The FIA team also recovered a kidney from the scene which was removed from the body of woman donor but doctors could not transplant due to excessive bleeding.

To a question, investigator said owner of the house was living abroad and it was rented out through a property dealer.

FIA was recently authorised to take action against such criminal doctors under Human Oragns Transplant Authority (HOTA) Act 2010 under which a person involved in this crime could face punishment of ten years imprisonment.