ISLAMABAD - While the government takes credit for establishing 157 primary schools in different FATA agencies, a parliamentarian from tribal areas has refuted the claim stating that not a single new primary school was set up in the region but only damaged ones reconstructed.

“The PML-N government in its current tenure has not established a single primary school in any FATA agency. Only those educational institutions that were damaged during anti-terrorist operations have been repaired,” FATA parliamentarians’ leader Shah Jee Gul Afridi said while talking to The Nation.

The federal government recently told the parliament that 157 primary schools had been established by the FATA Directorate of Education. The ministry of SAFRON had claimed to establish a number of primary schools in almost each agency of FATA.

According to the breakup of primary schools that the SAFRON claimed to have established in 2012-13 included 30 schools including five in Bajaur Agency, two in Mohmand Agency, one in Kurram Agency, six in Orakzai Agency, one in FR Kohat, two in North Waziristan Agency, five in FR Bannu, two in South Waziristan Agency, two in FR Tank and four in FR DI Khan.

Similarly, 60 primary schools were set up in 2013-14 and that included nine in Mohmand Agency, 19 in Khyber Agency, 15 in Kurram Agency, one in North Waziristan Agency, three in FR Bannu, 12 in South Waziristan Agency, one in DI Khan.

Similarly, in the year 2014-15, 38 primary schools including nine in Mohmand Agency, four in FR Peshawar, eight in Kurram Agency, seven in Orakzai Agency, three in FR Kohat, five in North Waziristan Agency and two in FR DI Khan were set up.

Likewise, in the year 2015-16, 29 primary schools including five in Khyber Agency, 23 in South Waziristan Agency and one in FR Tank were established.

These schools were established in Kotka, Ussaki Barsadin, Bara Nawagai, Chamarkand, Mani Mamund in Bajaur Agency; in Pandilai, Sher Tamanzai in Mohmand Agency; in Tooda Obay Karim in Kurram Agency; in Khamal, Ghakay, Sra Mandi, Khan Sher Killi Kurez, Dippa in Orakzai Agency; in Ajab Khan in Kohat; Awal Khan Kot, Ajmal Noor in North Waziristan Agency; in Malik Nisar Killi, Hidayat Ullah, Noor Muhammad, Haji Pewar Killi, Hassan Jan Badshah and Surghar in Khyber Agency and others.

“The government can take credit of only reconstructing the educational institutions, which were damaged during the anti-terrorist operations,” Gul Afridi said.

“The teaching staff in these reconstructed primary schools is not adequate to serve the education purpose in the area,” he said adding that there was a need to establish new primary schools and proper teaching staff in the FATA region.

“Under the current circumstances, the children are not getting a proper education,” he said, adding that the federal government should take the issue seriously. “Repairing of a school was a good step but the issue of lack of teaching staff should also be resolved,” he said.

Another FATA lawmaker, wishing not to be named, said that the government should take education in FATA on a priority basis.