Rawalpindi - Police have arrested the Metro bus driver, allegedly responsible for the death of a female university student in Rehmanabad, police informed on Saturday.

The accused driver was identified as Shahid, who has been put behind bars at Sadiqabad police station. A case had been lodged against him with the Sadiqabad police station on the complaint of the deceased’s brother.

According to the details, a police team carried out raid at Metro bus office in Islamabad and held the bus driver Shahid, allegedly involved in killing a female student Sumaira Ahmed, as the bus ran over her in Rehmanabad. Police have brought the driver in police station and locked him up. Further investigation was on, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sadiqabad Raja Tahir confirmed that police have nabbed the accused driver. He said that the driver confessed his crime and the police would produce the accused before a court of law for further proceedings.

A 19-year-old female student was crushed to death by a Metro bus when the driver smashed the bus into a poll fixed on the metro track in Rehmanabad.

The death of the female student sparked massive protest demonstration by her fellow students, earlier in the District Headquarters Hospital and later on Murree Road.

The protest of students on Murree Road disturbed the smooth flow of traffic.

The occurrence of the incident also halted metro bus movement between twin cities.

Meanwhile, an armed clash occurred between two groups over land dispute in federal capital leaving two men dead and one injured, sources said. The deceased and injured were shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for autopsy and treatment where they were identified as Nadim, Rizwan and Adnan. A case has been registered with the Bani Gala police station.

According to sources, two groups wrestled with each other over land dispute in Naugazi village of Taramri in Islamabad. As a result, the members of the two groups used weapons against each other killing two men on the spot.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences. The doctors provided medical treatment to the injured man.