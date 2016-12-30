MARDAN - The supporters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minister Muhammad Atif Khan and activists of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz yesterday clashed over the inauguration of newly-constructed classrooms at a girls’ higher secondary school in Takhtbhai tehsil of the district, local sources said.

The sources stated the provincial minister reached Takhtbhai to inaugurate the newly-built rooms in Girls’ Higher Secondary School Pir Sado. At the same time, activists of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, led by MPA Jahmshed Mohmand reached the spot and raised slogans against Atif Khan and PTI. The PTI workers who were present with Atif Khan started chanting slogans against Jamshed Mohmand and PML-N. The two rival groups also exchanged harsh words.

According to the sources, Jamshed Mohmand had arranged funds for the construction of the new rooms at the school and had also inaugurated the same a few days ago. However, the provincial minister along with PTI workers reached the school to inaugurate these rooms over which the PML-N workers protested the move and resorted to chanting slogans against Atif Khan and PTI.

Later, the police officers on protocol duty with the minister dispersed PML-N workers and Atif Khan eventually inaugurated the rooms.