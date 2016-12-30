ISLAMABAD - Former Islamabad District Bar Association president Javed Akbar Shah has filed a reference before the Supreme Judicial Council against IHC Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui through Riaz H Rahi advocate, over his alleged “obnoxious behaviour and failure to preserve the dignity of the court”.

The reference has been filed against IHC Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui under Article 209 (5) of the constitution and Rule 5 of the Supreme Judicial Council Procedure of Inquiry Rules, 2005.

The complainant said that on November 10, 2016, IHC Bar Association convened its general body meeting which had been requisitioned to make out the legal impact and repercussions of a judgment of the Supreme Court of August 26, whereby a number of appointments in the IHC were declared illegal.

The petitioner submitted that hundreds of lawyers were in attendance at the meeting on the IHC premises where the body was deliberating upon the ways and means to get the apex court judgment implemented in letter and spirit amid demand for the resignation of IHC Chief Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi.

“The speeches of lawyers were in progress when all of a sudden, at about 12:30pm, Justice Shaukat Siddiqui, learned judge of the IHC, forcibly entered the house along with a heavy police contingent,” the complainant said.

He said all the lawyers in attendance stood up to show respect to Justice Siddiqui as they first got the impression that the judge had resigned and wanted to show solidarity with the bar with respect to the Supreme Court’s judgment.

“But this impression soon fizzled out when the learned judge furiously jumped to the dais and showed his anxiety to address the bar forthwith without invitation. However, IHC Bar Association Secretary Muhammad Waqas Malik told him to show some restraint, but as soon as Mujtaba Haider Sherazi advocate concluded his speech and left the rostrum, the learned judge started speaking abruptly,” the petitioner said.

The complainant alleged Justice Siddiqui forcibly addressed the bar and criticised a number of its members, which is tantamount to misconduct and violation of the code of conduct.

Terming the speech of Justice Siddiqui expletive-laden, the complainant said that language, style, manner and gestures of Justice Siddiqui were provocative, highly obnoxious and unbecoming of a judge as right after he entered the hall with his police contingent, he ordered media persons to shut their cameras and stop reporting.

“The learned judge criticised those bar members who had filed complaints/references against the learned judges of the IHC. He criticised Rana Abid Nazir advocate who had filed a complaint/reference against Justice Kasi and IHC Bar Secretary Muhammad Waqas Malik advocate who had filed a complaint/reference against Justice Iqbal Hameed-ur Rehman, former chief justice of IHC and Justice Kasi, the complainant claimed.

He further said that by criticising the SC judgment and terming it a part of conspiracy against the IHC, Justice Siddiqui also committed contempt of the Supreme Court by doing everything in his power to expose the apex court to hatred, contempt and ridicule in the eyes of lawyers, in particular, and public at large, in general.

“It is most respectfully prayed that an inquiry may kindly be conducted in the light of the above allegations and report may kindly be sent to the president of Pakistan for removal of the judge in the interest of justice and equity,” the complainant said.