PESHAWAR - Awami National Party (ANP)’s Central President Asfandyar Wali Khan has welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court on the Panama Papers case and asked the political leadership not to derail the democratic process in the country.

Addressing press conference at Bilour House Peshawar on Saturday, he said that politician should resolve their issues inside the parliament as the country could not afford any political instability.

He said that after the decision of the Supreme Court now the government and opposition should pay attention to other issues which were dumped under the Panama Paper case.

He added that the Awami National Party had also differences with Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, but ANP did not demand his resignation in the larger national interest.

He said that the ANP had serious reservations over delaying FATA reforms and non-implementation of the CPEC western route map, but despite all of this they supported the democratic process.

Asfandyar added that they had also serious reservations on the results of 2013 general election but they accepted the decision of the election commission in the country interest.

The ANP President said that ANP neither supported Imran Khan nor it supported Nawaz Sharif but they were waiting to the Supreme Court verdict.

He went on to say that the Awami National Party played a great role in the supremacy the Parliament and if it was needed they are ready for every sacrifice in the future as well.

Khan said that the Awami National Party is not against article 62 and 63 of the constitution but it should be restored in its true spirit as per the constitution of 1973.

He opposed the article introduced by former dictator General Ziaul Haq. He said that it was Nawaz Sharif who opposed the amendment in Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution and today he was disqualified owing to this article.

He deplored that not a single prime minister of the country has completed its five-year term. To a question, he said that ANP will welcome the new prime minister for the country and would accept all decisions which were in the favour for the better future of the country.

Wali Khan further said the Awami National Party is ready for the general elections 2018 and would not leave the field open for other parties.

He said that work on ANP manifesto is underway and soon it would be prepared.

Earlier, Asfandyar Wali Khan chaired a meeting of the party at Bilour House Peshawar where Central General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Senior leader Haji Ghulam Bilour and other leaders were also present.

IMRAN SHOULD NOT BE OVERJOYED: HOTI

Muqaddam Khan from Swabi adds: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan should not be overjoyed over the Supreme Court verdict in the Panama Papers case because he would also meet the same fate.

He was addressing a gathering in Palodand village, organised in the honour of former union council naib nazim Ghulam Jan Khan who announced to join ANP along with his supporters. Hoti said that a detailed discussion of the party leadership about the apex court verdict would be held on Saturday in Peshawar.

Referring to PML-N provincial president Amir Muqam, he said that some leaders had offered the provision of gas and electricity. “Where were these leaders during the last four years,” he questioned. He said that the PML-N and PPP leaders who were expected to face a difficult situation in Sindh and Punjab in the next elections have now started focusing on KP. PTI had faced defeat in other provinces in the last general elections and only won from KP, he said.

The ANP leader said that keeping in mind the difficult situation in KP and Fata, there is a need for unity among Pakhtuns to face the new emerging challenges.

Sardar Hussain Babak, ANP provincial general secretary, said that Pakhtuns were the main target of the war on terrorism and the war dominated the land of KP and Fata, where thousands of people were killed, injured and displaced but the federal government failed to give due attention to address their despair.

Babak, who is ANP parliamentary leader in KP Assembly, asked the federal government to stop discriminatory attitude towards KP and tribal region and demanded to extend support to them for development. He welcomed Ghulam and his supporters upon joining ANP.