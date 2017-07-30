ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will make all out efforts to convince opposition to elect its nominated candidate for prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi unopposed, and to ensure that its own disgruntled lawmakers do not oppose the former petroleum minister during the election.

The National Assembly (NA) session will be summoned next week to for the election of the prime minister.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a six-time MNA, may not get elected unopposed, as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to field its own candidate AML chief Sheikh Rashid against him.

Nonetheless, senior members of the PML-N will talk to opposition leader Khursheed Shah to convince all the opposition parties to support their candidate to deliver a good message.

PML-N’s chief whip in the National Assembly, Sheikh Aftab, while talking to The Nation said that Khaqan Abbasi should get elected unopposed.

“I will consult with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi before the National Assembly session and the party will ensure that none of its ‘disgruntled’ lawmaker opposes Abbasi for the PM’s post,” said the PML-N leader.

He added that there was no harm in talking with the opposition on this issue.

“In case, the opposition side will not support their candidate they have enough majority in the house to elect its own contestant,” he said.

Political pundits are of the view that once elected Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should take no time to get “vote of confidence” from the National Assembly in view of current dicey political situation in the country.

The former minister for petroleum and natural resources constitutionally will have take “vote of confidence” before taking oath from members of the federal cabinet.

The federal cabinet was also constitutionally dissolved with the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister.

On the other hand, the joint opposition will chalk out its strategy in respect of new development after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister.

“All major opposition parties will discuss all pros and cons to field its candidate as prime minister,” said an opposition party member. The PPP might force all the opposition parties to abstain or support the ruling party’s candidate.

“The final decision will be made tomorrow [Sunday] about dealing with the situation in the upcoming National Assembly,” he said.

It is believed that all the opposition parties and independent candidate might accept the opinion of opposition leader Syed Khurshid Shah except the PTI.

As, PTI’s chief Imran Khan has announced to field Sheikh Rashid as its candidate for prime minister.

AML chief Sheikh has still not accepted Imran Khan’s offer.

“I respect the opinion of PTI’s chief Imran Khan...I think there should be consensus candidate for [the] prime minister,” he said, while talking to the media.

Sources said that the PTI might field another candidate if Sheikh Rashid refused to accept Imran Khan’s offer.

It may be mentioned here that Nawaz Sharif as prime minister was also not elected unopposed as he got 244 votes in 2013. Both, the PPP and the PTI had also fielded their candidates.

Former petroleum minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s name has been finalised to be appointed as the next prime minister of the country following Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification during the stopgap arrangement.