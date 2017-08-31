ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court yesterday turned down an application of Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) seeking stay order against the proceedings pending before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the party’s foreign funding matter.

A single bench of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition and rejected the same after hearing the arguments of both the sides in this petition.

Earlier, an IHC bench had rejected PTI’s request for stay on August 22 and July 14.

On Wednesday, the IHC bench rejected PTI’s application saying that the petitioner in its main petition has already sought an interim relief that is pending before the court of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and the IHC bench comprising Justice Kayani will hear in this matter on September 5.

The counsel for PTI Anwar Mansoor Khan Advocate had been arguing in this case that since ECP is not a judicial forum, so it cannot ask for the record of party funds.

On the other hand, Ahmad Hassan Shah, the counsel for Akbar S Babar, had contended that a similar petition of PTI is pending with the Supreme Court where their arguments are different.

The ECP had dismissed PTI's request on August 16 to grant stay in the proceedings following the May 8 order where ECP said that it has jurisdiction to question sources of party funds and Akbar S Babar has locus standai as he is still a party member. On August 16 ECP had directed PTI to submit details of party funds.

Basically, the PTI has challenged the May 8 order of ECP before the IHC. In the application that was dismissed on Wednesday PTI had been seeking from the IHC that ECP may be restrained 'from proceeding further in the matter till the decision of the Supreme Court or this court, whichever is earlier’.

The party has prayed to the court to suspend ECP’s May 8 order and declare it as illegal and void. Petitioner further seeks from the court to declare that the accounts submitted by the petitioner are past and closed transactions and to declare that Babar has no ‘locus standi’.