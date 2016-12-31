ISLAMABAD - More than 950 people were killed and 1,815 others injured in 500 militant attacks during 2016, says an annual report of the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

According to the statistics issued by the PICSS on Friday for the year 2016, security forces conducted 1,104 actions against militants across the country, killed 859 militants and arrested 4,142 suspected militants, their handlers, supporters and financiers.

In 2015, the security forces had killed 1,987 militants and arrested 6,349 militants, their facilitators and suspected financiers.

The report says Pakistan witnessed another year of decline in militant attacks and resultant deaths. However, the number of the injured jumped. Balochistan remained the most troublesome province where majority of the militant attacks, maximum deaths and injuries were recorded. The country saw 30 percent decline in militant attacks and 28 percent decline in resultant deaths. However, an unprecedented 24 percent increase in the number of injured was recorded in 2016 as compared with that in 2015.

The report also says the after the National Action Plan was adopted, the country saw 68 percent reduction in militant attacks, 62 percent decline in deaths and 48 percent decrease in injuries. The percentage of decline in attacks and deaths in 2016 was far lower than those in 2015 due to the operation Zarb-e-Azb.

The PICSS database shows the anti-state violence has dropped as compared to the 2007 level when Pakistan saw a sudden surge in militancy after the Lal Masjid operation. The number of militant attacks, subsequent deaths and injuries remained higher in 2016 as compared to those in 2006.

It says not a significant reduction in suicide attacks was witnessed in 2016 as compared to 2015 as 16 suicide attacks, including those on Charsadda local courts, Lahore Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, Quetta Civil Hospital, a Friday gathering in a mosque in Mohmand Agency, Mardan Judicial Complex and Shah Noorani shrine in Khuzdar. The lawyers’ community was one of the prime targets of suicide attacks and other militant activities as three major suicide hits on Quetta Civil Hospital, Charsadda and Mardan district courts specifically targeted lawyers. The apparent objective of the attacks was to frighten the legal fraternity from appearing in courts against hardcore militants. Except for Balochistan, all administrative units saw a reduction in deaths and injuries in militant attacks.

According to the report, Fata saw 35 percent decline in militant attacks, 59 percent decrease in killings and 46 percent reduction in injuries. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the number of attacks declined by 13 percent and the number of deaths declined by 15 percent. However, the province saw 46 percent increase in the number of injuries.

The PICSS data further discloses that Punjab also witnessed an increase in the number of injured persons by 38 percent while the number of attacks declined by 63 percent and killings by 20 percent. Contrary to other provinces and administrative units, Punjab saw better trends in reduction of violence as compared to 2015. In 2015, the number of violent militant activities dropped by 20 percent while in 2016 it dropped by 63 percent.

Sindh witnessed 26 percent decline in the number of attacks with 75 percent and 36 percent decline in deaths and injuries, respectively.

Militants used different types of attacks to achieve their targets. During 2016, the highest number of victims was caused by suicide attacks.

The report shows that in 16 suicide attacks, 326 people were killed and 879 injured. Physical militant assaults caused second highest number of casualties during the year. In 100 physical militant assaults, 270 people were killed and 281 injured. Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) remained the most frequently used type of militant attacks, however, a significant decline was observed in lethality of the IEDs, which suggests that the quality of IEDs making has suffered due to consistent pressure from security forces besides improvement in counter-IED capabilities of the law-enforcement agencies. In 2016, militants carried out 173 IEDs in which 153 people were killed and 460 injured. In 131 incidents of targeted killings by anti-state militants, 154 people were killed and 36 injured. Militants also used four rocket attacks, 35 grenade attacks, 17 kidnappings, two mortar attacks, and 11 cracker attacks.