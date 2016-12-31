ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani on Friday proposed the formation of a “Federal Commission for Accountability” that should act as “one authority under one law” in a bid to introduce a strong mechanism for accountability.

In an open letter to the people of Pakistan, the Senate chairman said that with the establishment of the Federal Commission for Accountability, all other parallel forums of accountability would cease to exist. “The current system of accountability has failed to curb the menace of corruption and threatens democratic polity and harmonisation of the society,” he said.

Rabbani, however, said that forums for disciplinary actions and other related matters for persons belonging to the judiciary, armed forces and bureaucracy would remain functional while accountability would remain the exclusive domain of the proposed commission.

"This system of accountability has fallen apart, wherein any attempt to amend the existing system, in patchworks, will not work. As a stopgap arrangement, I have referred the matter of plea bargain to the Senate Committee on Law and Justice but there is a dire need to holistically review the existing accountability mechanism,” he said.

Rabbani mentioned that at the moment, numerous anti-corruption agencies were working in the country and scores of laws were passed to curb the menace of corruption but despite all these laws and mechanisms, inequalities and structural imbalances exist within the state.

"Today Pakistan has six anti-corruption agencies, two at the federal level and four at the provincial level. Federal agencies are – the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while the agencies at the provincial level are – the Anti-Corruption Establishments (ACEs). Moreover, there are two sets of courts namely – Accountability Courts and Provincial Special Anti-Corruption Courts,” the letter said.

“We work under a system which has five types of applicability of law – one set of rules and laws is for the ruling elite; the other set of rules is for the ruling civilian elite; the third category of rules is for the collaborators of the ruling elite; fourth for the rich and the powerful; and the fifth one is for the ordinary citizens of Pakistan,” he deplored.

He further said that accountability agencies were working under the dominance of the government, these were used for political victimisation and there was no mechanism for accountability of said agencies resulting in unbridled powers.

Describing the functions of the commission, the letter said, that it should hold investigations and scrutiny of evidence by the NAB and take a preliminary decision as to the filing of reference or closure of investigation to be taken by the NAB. All cases approved for reference as well as the closure of investigation shall be placed before the commission for a final decision in the matter. The NAB shall take a preliminary decision as to the reference within 30 days of receipt of the case, failing which the case shall be deemed to have been transferred to the commission.

The commission shall, within 30 days, decide the matters placed before it failing which recommendation of the NAB shall be deemed to have taken effect.

The court shall decide the reference within a period of four months; however, a one-time extension of not more than one month can be taken from the Supreme Court. The commission would appoint the NAB chairman while heads of provincial NABs would be appointed by the NAB chairman and shall be ratified by the commission. And finally, an annual report of the commission would be laid before both houses of Parliament.

The letter said that the NAB was is only arresting petty suspects and putting them in prisons, completely ignoring its prime duty of taking up mega corruption cases.

About the composition of the commission, the letter said: "One member judicial, a sitting judge of Supreme Court, to be nominated by the Chief Justice of Pakistan. One member armed forces, not below the rank of lieutenant general, to be nominated by the Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee; member civil services, a senior most serving grade-22 officer; one member police and civil armed forces, to be nominated by the ministry of interior; four members, one each from bar associations, human rights activists, journalists and professionals, to be nominated by the Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly and Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The nominations will be ratified by the Senate, National Assembly and Judicial Commission."

"Four members of the Parliament, equally from both Houses and a half from treasury and a half from opposition benches, should be nominated by the chairman Senate and speaker National Assembly respectively," the letter added.