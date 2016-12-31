ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Friday directed secretary Establishment Division, Home Secretary and Inspector-General of Police, Punjab, to fix seniority of all the police officers, given out-of-turn promotion, along with their batch mates, as if they were never given out-of-turn promotion.

The court also dismissed all the review petitions, filed by 24 police officers, affected by the top court’s January 26, 2016 judgment.

The judgment authored by Justice Amir Hani Muslim said: “the orders of withdrawal of out-of-turn promotion, passed by the department/competent authority, shall be recalled against the police officers who had earned out-of-turn promotions, pursuant to the judgments of the superior courts/service tribunals.”

It said that for the purpose of compliance of the judgment necessary the departmental promotion committee (DPC), as the case may be, immediately be held without further loss of time and a compliance report be submitted to the registrar of this court for the perusal of judges in chambers. This exercise shall be completed within one month.

The advocate general of Punjab and the attorney general for Pakistan ordered to communicate the directives of the apex court to the relevant authorities.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali, after hearing the arguments of all the parties on 14th December had reserved the judgment.

The competent authorities ordered to ensure compliance to streamline the service structure of the police by redressing the heart burning and dismay of the police officials at the hands of the higher ups, who abuse their discretion in violation of the police rules.

The court noted that the police rules were abused by the authorities with regards to termination of probation and not sending the police officials to different examinations/courses under Chapter XIII of the police rules on their turn.

“We are cognizant of the fact that delay in promotion of police officials affects their morale as they work hard in performing their duties,” the judgment said.

The top court in a series of judgments has declared out-of-turn promotions as being unconstitutional, un-Islamic and void ab initio.

The court noted that in view of its judgment dated 26th January, 2016 the Punjab government in terms of Sections 8-A of Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974 had already withdrawn all out-of-turn promotions of the police officials. As a consequence hundreds of thousands of police personnel have acquired their lawful right to promotion/seniority.

The court reproduced the directions given in its judgment in the case of Gul Hassan Jatoi versus Faqir Muhammad Jatoi.

It noted that in many cases the police personnel had completed their statutory period of probation but they were not confirmed for want of notification, and as result of which such officials have suffered in terms of delayed promotion or loss of seniority, which is a sheer negligence and abuse of power on the part of the competent authorities concerned.

The court said that this practice must be brought to an effective end so that injustice might not be perpetrated against such officials.

Therefore, in future those police personnel who have completed their statutory period of probation, whether it is three years or two years, they shall stand confirmed whether or not a notification to that effect is issued.

It also observed that cherry picking was done in the case of selection of police personnel for training despite the fact they had completed their required period to be eligible for such trainings, which amounts to denying them of timely promotion for the next scale.

The court directed that in future, competent authority shall ensure that the police personnel who had completed their required period to be eligible for trainings shall be forthwith sent for the training; and in case such police officials were bypassed for such trainings on account of default by the department, or to extend a favour to the junior, or negligence by the authority concerned, their inter-se seniority and the accompanying financial entitlements shall not be effected on account of their late joining or completion of training.