ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Friday said that Pakistan was committed to defeating terrorism and had so far achieved considerable success.

He said Pakistan was a strong advocate of a world where freedom, justice and equity prevailed.

Aziz, while addressing a joint graduation ceremony of the “36th specialised diplomatic course” and “24th junior diplomatic course (for foreign diplomats)” here at the Foreign Services Academy (FSA), said that Pakistan had been cooperating with the world community to achieve that goal.

“We want a world free of terrorism. We have worked on this and have been successful to a great extent,” he said.

Aziz said that Pakistan was a victim of terrorism and understood fully well that it was endangering global peace. “We have launched a war against the menace and we also support the global effort against it,” he said.

Aziz’s comments came as Afghanistan and India have blamed Pakistan of “providing refuge to the terrorists” and “playing a double-game”. Pakistan, itself is one of the worst victims of terrorism, he added.

Aziz denied the allegations citing its years of war against the militancy and record of supporting global efforts against the menace.

Pakistan is also part of the regional and international effort to ensure peace in the war-torn Afghanistan and has regularly been offering talks to India to resolve the bilateral issues.

The adviser said that Pakistan enjoyed a strategically important location at the crossroads of regions of south Asia, central Asia and west Asia.

“Knowing our importance, we want friendship and cooperation of the international community,” he said. Aziz said that Pakistan, – a 200-million strong nation - was blessed with human and natural resources.

“Our problem is terrorism, which we are trying to eliminate. Once terrorism and militancy are completely defeated, we will be on the road to prosperity,” he said.

Aziz said that under Operation Zarb-e-Azb and the National Action Plan (NAP), the armed forces and the civilian authorities had nearly wiped out the evil and brought the most affected areas back to life.

He appreciated the role of the FSA in producing professionals. Aziz said that major responsibility of a diplomat and diplomatic service was a deep commitment, unflinching loyalty and an earnest pursuit of excellence.

He said that the 21st century had necessitated creativity, connectivity and communication, and the diplomats of both the courses were expected to uphold the legacy and deliver results.

Aziz said that merit and hard work was always acknowledged and appreciated.

He, while addressing the passing out officers, said they might have completed one assignment but that was the beginning of a new journey.

Aziz announced that 10 probationary officers of the foreign service would proceed to the Netherlands for a six-week training programme, which was aimed at skill development.

He said that the FSA had so far imparted training to around 1,200 foreign diplomats who were also considered ambassadors of Pakistan in various countries across the globe.

Later, Aziz distributed certificates among the participants of the nine-month “36th specialized diplomatic course”, in which 22 foreign service probationary officers graduated, and a group of 37 diplomats from 35 friendly countries, who completed their six-week long “junior diplomatic course” that started on November 21, 2016.

He also awarded gold, silver and bronze medals to top three position holders of the “35th specialized diplomatic course” - Amna Chaudhry, Zulfiqar Ali Malik and Syeda Fatimee respectively.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the FSA Director-General Iftikhar Aziz highlighted the training philosophy, methodology and innovations employed by the academy.

He spoke about the activities that have taken place during the two courses and appreciated the zeal and interest of the participants.

Iftikhar Aziz said that the FSA was the only civil institution that had imparted training to around 1,250 diplomats till date, and developed their professional skills on local, regional and international issues.