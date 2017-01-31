ISLAMABAD - Tension between the government and the opposition continued during the yesterday’s National Assembly sitting, as latter demanded clarification from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over contradictory statement on Panama leaks.

Though the situation was better than Thursday’s session, the opposition refused to budge over privilege motion against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The house, which remained in session for five hours, abruptly adjourned when the opposition pointed out quorum.

PTI’s Imran Khattak pointed out quorum when less than 50 lawmakers from both sides were present in the house. Interestingly, the government could not able to clarify its position after the fiery speeches of opposition members as the chair has to adjourn the house due to lack of quorum.

PPP’s parliamentary leader Naveed Qamar, on a point of order, warned the government that the issue of privilege motion and Prime Minister’s statement would not be settled easily.

“There is no need to confuse the matter with the Supreme Court...It is entirely different matter,” he said, stressing that telling a lie on the floor of the house was breach of privilege.

About Thursday’s scuffle in National Assembly, he said it is about time to define ‘red lines’ as it was a shameful incident in the house. “I on behalf of opposition say that all need to learn from this sad incident. I hope better sense will prevail for the rest of assembly’s life of this tenure,” he remarked.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq lauded the opposition for moving towards normalcy in the house. “There is a need to avoid personal attacks and parliamentary heads need to supervise language and conduct,” he added.

Dr Shireen Mazari said this was an issue of supremacy of parliament as the PM attached no value to the parliament. “It extempore speech which was delivered by the PM. So we can say he (PM) deliberately tell a lie,” she said, demanding that PM should come in the house and clarify his position. She also commented that this Qatari letter was tantamount to insulting the judiciary and the nation.

JI’s Tariqullah, on the point of order, came down hard on government’s ministers for using derogatory remarks. “Some of them are so arrogant and use foul language despite being in government,” he said.

He expressed annoyance over the remarks of Khwaja Asif against his party. He also demanded the speaker take up opposition’s privilege motion against the PM.

Taking part in discussion, AML chief Sheikh Rashid suggested Prime Minister step down and bring a new prime minister. “As an old friend I advise you bring new prime minister. PML-N has lot of lawmakers having quality to become premier,” he added.

PML-Q’s Bashir Cheema strongly criticized government ministers for misbehaving. “If MNAs can not pose a question from government in parliament than an ordinary man’s situation can be gauged from this fact,” he said and stressed the need for moving opposition’s privilege motion against the premier.

MQM’s Sheikh Salahuddin also remarked that there was a need to see the matter of two different stance of prime minister (in parliament and supreme court). He also condemned the Thursday’s incident in the house.

PML-N’s Anusha Rehman, at the fag end of proceedings, criticized opposition for allegedly dictating the chair. Though she couldn’t get the floor but expressed much annoyance over PTI’s behaviour.

As, Imran Khattak from PTI soon after the speeches of opposition pointed out quorum and deputy speaker has adjourn the house due to lack of strength.

Opposition in a joint strategy had moved a privilege motion in National Assembly secretariat against the PM’s alleged untruthful speech on the floor a couple of days ago. The privilege motion was submitted by opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah with the support of PTI, JI, ANP and PML-Q.