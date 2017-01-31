LAHORE - Perhaps, the law minister has it in him. Following his enchanting speech, the house did not feel the need to have any further debate on agriculture, though it was on the agenda of the assembly business yesterday.

The legislators thought it a mere waste of time to speak on the subject after he presented a rosy picture of the state of affairs in this sector. The minister announced the government was doling out Rs 200 billion to Punjab farmers besides subsidies on fertilizers and cheaper electricity for tube-wells. And this was over and above Rs 26.199 billion agriculture budget for the fiscal year 2016-17, though it is a different matter that most of it would be consumed under non-development heads.

Understandably, they were right because how a province could lack behind in agriculture when 0.54 million farmers would be getting Rs 100 billion loans and that too on zero markup for the first time in Punjab’s history. They would also benefit from an equal amount already announced under the Kissan Package. Withdrawal of sales tax on agriculture implements from 17 to 16 percent is also part of the package.

An advocate by profession, Rana Sana Ullah, is a legal wizard known for his knowledge of law. But on Monday, he was speaking on behalf of Agriculture Minister Naeem Akhtar Bhaba who was absent for some reason. Rana sounded so convincing that no member in the house doubted the government’s intention and thought it better to leave earlier than the stipulated time.

Deputy Speaker Sher Ali Gorchani ordered ringing of bells twice when the quorum broke after start of the law minister’s speech. First time, it was completed, but minutes later the house lacked it again, prompting the chair to adjourn the sitting till Tuesday.

If the opposition indulged in its usual business of calling the prime minister a ‘choar’ (thief) and ‘dakoo’ (dacoit), the treasury benches also seemed least bothered to complete the agenda of the assembly business. Opposition Leader Mian Mehmoodur Rashid who was supposed to start the debate from the opposition side left the house on the pretext of saying prayers. No member from this side was willing to initiate the debate in his absence though the chair pressed Ahmad Khan Bachar of PTI hard to do the needful.

An interesting situation developed in the assembly when Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah doubted Rashid’s intention to say prayers. “Mr Speaker!, please get it checked if he is actually saying prayers. I am sure he is not”, he said, with a mischievous smile on his face.

Likewise, when Raja Hafeez of PTI pointed out lack of quorum when it broke for the second time, he was made to sit on his seat till the counting was complete. Surely, the intention was to add a number to the final count in case the treasury was short of one number. But they needed a few more and his presence was of no use to the treasury, this time. The usual practice in the house has been that one of the opposition members would point out quorum and all will quit the house, leaving it for the treasury to complete the required number. The PTI member was reminded by one of the treasury members that under the rules he was bound to sit in the house after his call for break of the quorum.

On Monday, the law minister arrived quite late in the assembly. He was not available even to respond to the call-attention notices, a daily ritual he has to perform when the assembly is in session. But, perhaps, the opposition was waiting for the minister to come to start its political business of point scoring. May be they take great delight in his spiteful remarks which follow their protest.