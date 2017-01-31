ISLAMABAD - President Mamnoon Hussain Monday formally signed the summary of appointment of State Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Zubair Umar as Sindh governor.

The slot fell vacant following the death of governor Saeeduz Zaman Siddiqui on January 11 after a two-month service.

He replaced Dr Ishratul Ebad who stayed as Sindh gov for 14 years – the longest serving governor of any province in the country. Zubair Umar would be the 32nd governor. He would take oath in a couple of days.

Earlier in the afternoon Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with President Mamnoon and finalised the name of Zubair Umar for the slot.

Sources in the ruling PML-N said the state minister won the trust of PM in a brief time and was widely respected among the top party leadership.

They said that he was among the key teammates of Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Sources in the party said the decision to bring in Zubair Umar instead of someone having strong political background in the port city was aimed at mending fences with the Pakistan People’s Party.

The sources said that PML-N central leader from Karachi Saleem Zia and a few businessmen including Kh Kutbuddin were also considered for the slot but the PM chose Zubair Umar mainly for his commitment with the party and for the aggressive role he played in the defence of Sharif family on Panama issue.

Karachi Institute of Business Administration graduate Zubair Umar had served for 26 years in American IT company IBM in Paris, Rome, Milan and Dubai.

Zubair Umar was part of the ruling PML-N economic, tax reforms and media committees before party’s coming into power in 2013.

He was made the chairman of Board of Investment on July 12, 2013 and held the pillars till December 17, 2013 when he was elevated as chairman of Privatisation Commission with the status of state minister and was holding the office till date.