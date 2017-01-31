PESHAWAR - A minor school student from Charsadda secured first position in his class despite suffering from blood cancer. The ailment has badly affected his vital organs.

Hissan, a student of grade 1 in a private school in Charsadda, is still admitted to a private hospital in Hayatabad, Peshawar.

His father Pir Dawood told The Nation that his son was first diagnosed with cancer in 2016.

“We shifted him to Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Lahore but the hospital administration excused that they did not treat children with blood cancer having age between four to 18 years,” Pir said.

He said later they shifted the child to the Institute of Radiology and Nuclear Medicines (IRNUM), Peshawar.

“However, we had to shift him to a private hospital in Hayatabad where so far we have incurred an amount of Rs6 million on his treatment,” the father said. “Hissan has not entered into the recovery stage so far,” he further said.

Pir said along with blood cancer, another fungus disease known as Mucormycosis, had also affected his nose, eye and one side of the facial bone. He said doctors had removed his nose and eye due to which he was facing severe problems, yet he continued to work hard with his studies and resultantly secured first position in his class.

Pir said he was a farmer by profession and he had spent all his valuables for the treatment of his son but still he needed an expensive treatment which he could not afford. He maintained that the price of one injection was Rs 163,000.

He said his son was also passing through the difficult stage of chemotherapy, an eight-week course, adding that almost three weeks of chemotherapy treatment was completed and five weeks were still remaining.

He appealed to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak to arrange free treatment for his son as he was no more able to afford the expensive medical procedures. He also requested the well wishers to pray for the speedy recovery of his son.

Hissan was very intelligent from his very first day at the school. However, the blood cancer became a hurdle in his bright future. Assistant commissioner Charsadda Noor Wali awarded cash amount and gave gifts to the ailing student and appreciated his courage for keeping up his studies despite his illness.