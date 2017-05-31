SWABI - Entrepreneurs of Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate on Tuesday entered into the grid station during a protest against power outages and stopped electricity supply to three feeders of different areas.

The protesters said that leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had influenced Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO)’s officials who had diverted electricity from their feeder, which, they said, had badly hit the industrial estate and its workers living in adjacent residential colonies.

Gadoon Industrial Association (GIA) had given call for the protest. The protesters were led by GIA President Muhammad Zahid Shah. They gathered in a local factory and from there marched towards the grid station.

The protesters diverted power supply from three feeders and threatened to call in the workers as well if their problem was not solved permanently.

However, it was learnt that soon after the protesters left the grid station, the Pesco staff restored electricity supply to the three feeders.

Muhammad Zahid on the occasion alleged that on the directives of PTI parliamentarians, electricity from Gadoon grid station had been diverted to Jhanda, Marghuz and Baja Bamkhel feeders. Marghuz is native village of speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Asad Qaisar. The three feeders fall in the constituency wherefrom the PTI leader was elected in general election 2013.

“If out electricity was not restored as per previous arrangement, we would give call for a massive protest in which workers of all industrial units will participate”, Zahid said.

The protesters said that diversion of electricity from their grid station was aimed at appeasing voters and influencing them for next general election.

PESCO FOR SMOOTH POWER SUPPLY

Staff Reporter from Peshawar adds: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Board of Director (BoD) on Tuesday issued special directions for ensuring smooth power supply and relief in load shedding during the month of Ramazan.

The directives were issued during the 116th meeting of BoD, held at WAPDA House, Peshawar with the PESCO Chairman, Nawabzada Arsala Khan Hoti, in the chair.

The board also ordered for necessary arrangements in case of power failure due to some technical faults.

The BoD also discussed, in detail, Minutes of Audit and Finance subcommittees and approved the accounts of Pesco for the period, ending 30th September 2016 and for the period ending 31st December, 2016.

The board also accorded formal approval for grant of premature increment on time scale up-gradation to the officers and officials and also approved the creation of the post of director safety PESCO.

The BoD discussed the measures taken to make PESCO a profitable entity.

Speaking on the occasion, the BoD chairman said that they have to put PESCO on the path of success and profitability and suggested new ideas and proposals in this regard.

Some important ideas and proposals were also launched to strengthen PESCO's Operational efficiency.

He said that they have to improve PESCO's performance and to develop it as a consumer-friendly company.

The chairman hailed the steps taken by the PESCO CEO for the betterment of entity and extended full cooperation to the management.

Keeping in view the performance of PESCO divisions and subdivisions, Swat-2 Division, with 37.9 per cent losses, was declared the best division while with 40.3 per cent losses Peshawar Cantt Division was declared the worst division for the period of April, 2017. Similarly, Peshawar Cantt sub-division with (-) 8.3 per cent losses, Chowk Yadgar sub-division with (-) 0.1 per cent losses and Dabgari sub-division with 0.9 per cent losses have been declared the best subdivisions.

Similarly, in the worst category, Mathani sub-division with 93.2 per cent losses, Warsak-2 sub-division with 92.2 per cent losses and Deh Bahadar sub-division with 90.4 per cent losses were declared worst sub-divisions in PESCO during April 2017.