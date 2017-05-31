ISLAMABAD - As defections from the Pakistan People’s Party are on the increase, former federal minister and central leader of the party Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday formally announced to join the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

She made the announcement after her meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan in the hill resort Nathia Gali. Political observers perceive the defection of the former federal minister from the PPP a real setback to the party following the recent desertion of Nawabzada Ghazanfar Gul and Noor Alam Khan from the party in the last one week or so.

According to a statement issued by PTI, Firdous Awan said that she had complete faith in the PTI leadership and the manifesto of the party. “I will serve the PTI as a worker and play my role in the party’s campaign to build a new Pakistan,” the former minister said after her meeting with Imran, who welcomed her in the party, saying “her inclusion in the PTI will make it further strong”.

The PPP faced key defections in recent weeks with former party’s parliamentarian Noor Alam Khan already joining the PTI and former federal minister Nazar Muhammad Gondal being in contact with the senior party leadership. Once a most powerful political entity in the country, the PPP is facing a crisis and many more disgruntled party leaders were likely to jump ship ahead of the next general elections.

Awan was directly elected on a National Assembly seat from Sialkot in the 2013 general elections. She served as minister of information and broadcasting from 2011 to 2013. Awan was appointed Minister for Information and Broadcasting between 2011-2012 in the cabinet of former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gillani. She also remained Minister for National Regulations and Services and Population Welfare. She was elected MNA from NA-111 Sialkot in 2002 on a PML-Q ticket, and later in 2008 on a PPP ticket. However, she lost in the 2013 general elections. Awan developed differences with the party leadership and resigned as PPP vice-president Punjab in July 2015.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Awan and her husband met with PTI Secretary General Jahangir Khan Tareen. Three hours later the rendezvous, the PTI shared a couple of photos of her meeting with Imran Khan in Nathia Gali through tweets. The PTI official account posted another tweet which said that she has joined the party. Earlier this month, she had met with Usman Dar, the PTI leader from Sialkot and announced to join the party unconditionally.