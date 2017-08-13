BAJAUAR AGENCY - Pakistan Army North Command Sector Commander Brig Amir Kiyani has said that the Bajaur Agency would soon be cleared of militants and anti-social elements and all out efforts were made for the purpose.

This he said while speaking to the elders of Charmang tribe during his visit to Sarkari Qala to offer condolences over the martyrs of the Friday bomb explosion.

Three persons have embraced martyrdom and 24 others injured in the remote control bomb blast occurred in the border area of Matak on Friday.

Senior officials of the security forces and local administration, including Additional Political Agent Muhammad Ali Khan, were accompanied the sector commander. The officials also met with the family members of the martyred and extended their condolence to them.

The officials expressed their grief over the killing of innocent people.

Talking to the elders, the sector commander said that an exemplary peace and normalcy had been restored in almost all areas of the agency after the successful joint efforts of forces and local people.

He asked the elders to keep close watch over the miscreants to thwart their anti peace activities in the agency.

The elders, on the occasion, assured the officials of their full support against the militants and their supporters.

They are devoted to eliminating militants and their supporters from the area and the Fridayincident will not demoralize their commitment towards peace and normalcy, they said.

PAKISTAN, AFGHANISTAN URGED TO REVIEW FOREIGN POLICIES

Staff Reporter from Peshawar adds: The Awami National Party (ANP) Central General Secretary, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, on Saturday urged the governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan to review their foreign policies and focus on their common enemy to defeat terrorism.

He was addressing a public gathering in connection with Babra massacre in Charsadda on Saturday.

The ANP General Secretary, Aimal Wali Khan, and other party workers also address on the occasion. They prayed for the departed souls of Babra incident and laid floral wreath on the graves of martyrs.

He said that, on August 12, 1948, the government of then Chief Minister Abdul Qayum Khan ordered the opening of fire on innocent protesters.

He said that the firing at that time resulted in the killing of 700 persons and left 1,000 injured. He said that the government did not allow even the treatment of injured persons in the hospitals and confiscated the properties of those leaders who participated in the anti-regime rally.

Mian Iftikhar said that the Babra massacre will be remembered as the black day in the history of Pakhtuns when representatives of imperialist power brutally killed the peaceful protesters.

Iftikhar said that the sacrifices rendered by the martyrs of Babra would be written in golden words of the history.

He urged party workers not to forget the sacrifices of their forefathers who chanted slogans for the rights of oppressed nation.

He said that there is a great lesson for the follower of Bacha Khan and due to his non-violent philosophy, the families of the Babra forgiven the killers of their elders and women.The ANP leader urged party workers to follow the part line and pass on the message of great leader Bacha Khan and Wali Khan.

Commander Peshawar Corps praises troops’ moral

The Commander Peshawar Corps, Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt, on Saturday visited the Rajgal Valley and praised the moral of the troops taking part in the operation.

The Commander Peshawar Corps visited the area where troops are conducting Operation Khyber-IV, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During his visit, Lt General Nazir Ahmed Butt met with soldiers and praised their bravery and morale.

The Commander directed the troops for speedy sanitization of cleared areas and strengthening of posts along with Afghan border. The ISPR said that he also interacted with the troops deployed on forward posts.