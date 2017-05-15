CHARSADDA - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq said on Sunday that the “news leaks” was not merely an issue between two state institutions but an issue of national security and the nation must know who was behind the whole episode.

Siraj was talking to media in Charsadda. He said that the “news leaks” was not an issue that could be hushed up by a few people in closed-door meetings, adding that people wanted to know actual facts in this regard.

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief further said that secret meeting of Indian industrialist Jindal with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif raised many questions as it took place at a time when Indian secret service RAW’s spy Kulbushan was in jail in Pakistan, who had been sentenced to death by Pakistani military court and India had approach the International Court of Justice for his release. He said that New Delhi was busy in propaganda against Pakistan and objective of Jindal-Nawaz meeting was backdoor diplomacy for Kulbushan’s release.

The JI chief said that tension with Iran and Afghanistan was result of a failed foreign policy and it was New Delhi’s success. He said that as Pakistan had no foreign minister since long, her relations with other states were bound to be affected.

He said that a parliamentary delegation headed by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had visited Afghanistan but there had been untoward happenings since then. He said it was obvious that Islamabad had no skills to foster ties with neighbouring states.

Siraj condemned unprovoked firing from Indian side at the Line of Control (LoC). He said that such incidents were intolerable as India was constantly targeting innocent people at the LoC. The JI chief said that the rulers had been in power for four years but they had given nothing to the masses except price hike, load shedding, unemployment and lawlessness.

He said that all over the world, special relief packages were offered on the occasion of religious festivals but unfortunately in Pakistan, prices of food stuff skyrocketed before the advent of the holy month of Ramazan. He demanded that special relief packages be announced for Ramazan and Eid.

JUI-F TAKES OUT PROTEST RALLIES

Staff Reporter from Peshawar adds: In order to condemn suicide attack on the convoy of Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) central leader and Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, protest demonstrations were taken out in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) here on Sunday. On the call of JUI-F, activists of the party held protest demonstrations in various parts of KP and Fata. In the provincial metropolis, a protest rally was taken out from Namak Mandi mosque led by the party’s former senator Haji Ghulam Ali, Maulana Khair-ul-Bashar and Maulana Abdul Jalil. The participants of the gathering chanted slogans against the attackers and in favour of the JUI-F. Holding party’s flags and banners inscribed with various slogans, they condemned the suicide attack on Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri in Mastung area of Baluchsitan province last Friday.

They asked government to take concrete steps to stop such acts of terrorism in future and targeting of politicians and religious figures. On this occasion, the speakers said that the JUI-F was a peaceful party and the suicide attack on Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri was condemnable.

They also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of 28 people in the blast. The protesters demanded of the government to arrest the culprits behind the attack as soon as possible. Later they dispersed peacefully.