PESHAWAR - Three policemen were martyred and another was injured after being attacked by a group of militants here on Thursday. The attacker was also killed in retaliatory action by the police.

DSP Abdul Salam Khalid said that the militants ambushed the police mobile van near Ghazi Chowk in Toheedabad area of Peshawar just before the Iftar. Two policemen were martyred on the spot while the third who was critically injured in the attack succumbed to his injuries later.

Bodies of the miscreant and martyred policemen were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

"At least three policemen embraced martyrdom when three attackers, hiding in the nearby fields opened fire on the police," Furqan Bilal, a senior police official, told AFP.

Bilal said one attacker was also killed by police while two others fled the scene.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Bilal blamed local militants for the attack.

A second police official in Chamkani confirmed the incident and told AFP that a search operation has been launched in the area.

Violence across Pakistan has declined in recent years following a series of military offensives against insurgents along the country’s northwestern border. But the remnants of militant groups are still able to carry out periodic bloody attacks, particularly in the northwest.