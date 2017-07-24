PESHAWAR - Over 33,000 candidates appeared in entrance test organised by the Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar on Sunday for admission to public and private sector medical and dental colleges of the province.

The entrance test was held under the auspices of Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) simultaneously at Islamia Collegiate School Hockey Ground Peshawar, Khyber Medical College Cricket Ground Peshawar, Ayub Medical College Abbottabad, Grassy Ground Saidu Sharif Swat and University Wensam College DI Khan.

A total of 33,052 candidates including 20,041 male and 13,011 female students appeared in the test. The results will be announced today (Monday) and would be available at KMU and ETEA websites. In addition, the result would also be communicated to the candidates individually via SMS on their respective mobile phones.

According to details, 11,549 candidates appeared for the test at Islamia Collegiate School Hockey Ground Peshawar, 6,623 at Khyber Medical College Cricket Ground Peshawar, 4,986 students Ayub Medical College Abbottabad, 6,747 at Grassy Ground Saidu Sharif Swat, while 3,147 candidates appeared at University Wensam College DI Khan Centre for admission in medical and dental colleges of the province.

KMU Vice-Chancellor Dr Arshad Javaid while talking to the media and staff at the test venue expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements for the entrance test and said that increasing number of candidates appearing in the ETEA test shows their trust in the arrangements and transparent process of the test conducted jointly by KMU and ETEA.

Meanwhile, in order to encourage private sector investment, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has initiated 150MW Sharmai Hydropower Project in District Dir. Rs4.5 billion will be spent on the project through financial assistance of private sector investment and the project would be completed in five years. Sharmai Hydropower Project is the largest ever energy project to be initiated through the private sector in the province.

In this context, a signing ceremony was arranged for the award of the project to the private sector at KP House Islamabad. Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, KP Minister for Energy Atif Khan, Secretary Energy Naeem Khan and other distinguished guests attended the ceremony. PEDO Chief Executive Officer Akbar Ayub Khan, representing the provincial government, and Faisal from Sino Hydro signed the agreement for project initialisation and implementation.

On the occasion, PEDO CEO stated that Sharmai power project is the landmark in the history of KP because of its huge capacity and bringing maximum investment through the private sector. He further highlighted that the project would be completed in five years with the expenditure of Rs4.5 billion. The electricity produced would be included in the national grid that would be a source of earning billions of rupees for the province.

He added that soon seven more hydropower projects with a total capacity of 668MW would be initiated through private sector that would bring $2 billion investment in the province. Besides, about hundreds of small hydropower projects are being constructed in various districts of KP.