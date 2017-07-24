PESHAWAR - A technician at the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar reportedly attempted to molest a female patient on Sunday.

The patient told the local media persons that she was in the CT scan room when the technician, Izzat Khan, tried to sexually assault her.

Her brother said they were waiting outside the room when they heard her screaming. When we went inside the room the technician was in an objectionable state, he added.

Police also reached the site while the Deputy Medical Superintendent of the facility tried to calm the situation.

But the patient’s relatives were adamant on getting the technician jailed.

A case was registered against Izzat Khan and he was put behind the bars.

The hospital spokesperson Zulfiqar Ali Babalkhel said that the hospital administration was aware of the issue and was investigating the matter.

The patient was brought to LRH from Malakand Agency. She is a mother of five and was taken to the district headquarters hospital in Batkhela after a head injury. But the doctors there referred her to LRH in Peshawar.