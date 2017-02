Artists presenting a Kashmiri cultural show at Lok Virsa ahead of Kashmir Solidarity day being observed on February 5.

Artists presenting a Kashmiri cultural show at Lok Virsa ahead of Kashmir Solidarity day being observed on February 5.

Folk artists performing traditional dance during Engagement with Artisans Kashmiri Folk Crafts at Lok Virsa.

Folk artists performing traditional dance during Engagement with Artisans Kashmiri Folk Crafts at Lok Virsa. APP