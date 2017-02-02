Friends and loved ones of John Jezreel David, 21, who was shot dead in what police said was an anti-drug operation, carry his coffin and a portrait of him during his funeral rites at the north cemetery in Metro Manila, Philippines

Friends and loved ones of John Jezreel David, 21, who was shot dead in what police said was an anti-drug operation, cry during his funeral rites at the north cemetery in Metro Manila, Philippines

A friend and loved one of John Jezreel David, 21, who was shot dead in what police said was an anti-drug operation, holds a picture during his funeral rites at the north cemetery in Metro Manila, Philippines