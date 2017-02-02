Doctors and students of LUMHS Jamshoro participate in an awareness walk in connection with 4th February World Cancer Day.



Participant holds a placard during a walk organized by Pakistan Health Research Council, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination in connection with World Cancer Day in the capital city.



A view of walk organized by Pakistan Health Research Council, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination in connection with World Cancer Day in the capital city.



Professor & students of LUMHS hold awareness walk during World Cancer Day.

