Turkish anti riot police officers push back people who want to lay flowers in front of the Reina night club, one of the Istanbul's most exclusive party spots.



The victims of the Reina night club attack cries during his funeral ceremony, in Istanbul.

Thirty-nine people, including many foreigners, were killed early on January 1, 2016 when a gunman went on a rampage at an exclusive nightclub in Istanbul where revellers were celebrating the New Year.