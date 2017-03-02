Hundreds of protesters gather outside the Hilton hotel in Athens, protected by police forces, where Greek officials hold meetings with the representatives from its creditors.
Hundreds of pensioners, workers and students demonstrate outside the hotel during a rally organised by a communist - affilited workers union.
Greece is back at the negotiating table with the EU and the IMF to secure a deal to keep crucial bailout funds flowing for its crisis-battered economy.
