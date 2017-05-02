British Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech to Conservative party supporters in Mawdesley Village Hall near Ormskirk, in north west England as campaigning continues in the build up to the general election on June 8, 2017.



Placards are distributed before British Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech to Conservative party supporters in Mawdesley Village Hall near Ormskirk, in north west England as campaigning continues in the build up to the general election on June 8, 2017.



Party supporters chat outside Mawdesley Village Hall near Ormskirk, in north west England after listening to British Prime Minister Theresa May delivering a speech as campaigning continues in the build up to the general election on June 8, 2017.



British Prime Minister Theresa May (2nd R) goes house to house in Ormskirk, in north west England as campaigning continues in the build up to the general election on June 8, 2017.

