(C) Florica Balasa, 54, joins job seekers waiting for their interview during an Amazon jobs fair at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Robbinsville, New Jersey.



(C) Alex Severiano 24, joins job seekers waiting in line before an Amazon jobs fair at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Robbinsville, New Jersey.



(3rd R) Jessica Grater, 34, joins job seekers in line before an Amazon jobs fair at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Robbinsville, New Jersey.



Job seekers wait in line before an Amazon jobs fair at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Robbinsville, New Jersey.

