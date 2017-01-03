Traders and transporters burn tyres and blocked the highway of Pakistan-Afghanistan against high handedness of custom and security forces on border during demonstration at Pakistan Board Town Chaman

Traders and transporters burn tyres and blocked the highway of Pakistan-Afghanistan against high handedness of custom and security forces on border during demonstration at Pakistan Board Town Chaman

Traders and transporters burn tyres and blocked the highway of Pakistan-Afghanistan against high handedness of custom and security forces on border during demonstration at Pakistan Board Town Chaman

Traders and transporters burn tyres and blocked the highway of Pakistan-Afghanistan against high handedness of custom and security forces on border during demonstration at Pakistan Board Town Chaman